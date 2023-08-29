MODERNIZING THE COMMERCIAL BUYING PROCESS

Chico, CA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maritz, a leading provider of automotive training and marketing services has partnered with Work Truck Solutions to provide assessments and sales coaching and training services to commercial dealership customers using the Work Truck Solutions dealership platform. Work Truck Solutions, an industry leading provider of software services for commercial dealers and upfitters, and Maritz will begin offering their Commercial Sales Coaching and Commercial Assessment services to dealers beginning in September.

Both organizations intend to grow commercial sales for dealers by nurturing positive sales and prospecting habits and equipping commercial sales teams with the tools and insight they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

JOINING FORCES: HOW MARITZ WILL BENEFIT WORK TRUCK SOLUTIONS

Maritz will be providing tailored assessments and coaching solutions which will enhance the shopping and purchasing experience for retail and commercials buyers. Customized tools will be available in order to achieve the following:

Educate commercial staff and dealers on their lead opportunities, improving their ability to effectively convert leads to sales.

Assess and coach to provide insight into the utilization of specific tools from Work Truck Solutions, such as their CRM or CBI reporting, in order to improve efficiency and financial outcomes.

Build an effective process and solution that will align commercial consumers' online shopping experience with retail standards.

PARTNERSHIP MOVING FORWARD

Throughout the years, Maritz has maintained and steadily increased their presence in the retail vehicle industry and is now expanding into the commercial vehicle ecosystem. Thanks to this exciting partnership, Maritz will expand new possibilities for Work Truck Solutions, leveraging their platform advances, and drive success.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, business customer relationships and profitability.

Work Truck Solutions provides commercial vehicle dealerships with the necessary tools to manage their commercial inventory and connect with their business buyers. Their program reduces buyer obstacles throughout the transaction process while increasing profits within commercial operations.

About Maritz

Backed by experts in behavioral and data sciences and leveraging nearly 70 years of experience as the world’s leading automotive retail performance partner, Maritz has the expertise, tools, and resources to drive dealers to excel. Their full suite of automotive service offerings addresses all points in the customer cycle including pre-sale, sale, and post-sale, and at all customer interface points, both in-dealership and online. Solutions include dealer processes and services, retail performance consulting, integrated customer service, sales incentive and recognition, digital experience, dealer coaching, training and development, direct marketing, brand experience, consumer research, talent recruitment and retention, and data insights and analytics. Learn more at MaritzAutomotive.com.