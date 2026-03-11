Work Truck Solutions® Unveils CRM Purpose‑Built for Commercial Vehicle Sales

Chico, CA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has announced the launch of its new commercial-native Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution, the first CRM platform developed specifically for the complexity of commercial vehicle sales. The solution, debuting at Work Truck Week 2026, marks a major shift away from retail‑oriented tools which commercial departments have long been forced to “make work.”

“For years, commercial teams have been stuck using retail CRMs,” explained Kathryn Schifferle, founder and CVO of Work Truck Solutions. “Retail systems treat a lead as one person buying one car. Commercial teams need to manage their business customers with multi‑unit deals, multiple stakeholders, long sales cycles, and upfitter timelines. These teams deserve a CRM that reflects the real world they operate in — so we built one.”

Purpose‑Built for Commercial: Multi‑Unit Deals, Multi‑Stakeholder Accounts, Multi‑Month Cycles

The new Work Truck Solutions CRM is structured around the realities of commercial vehicle sales, including:

Building complex quotes with multiple VINs, varied upfits, diverse financing options, and trade‑ins within a single, professional flow.

Tracking multiple decision‑makers and influencers within a single business account.

A sales pipeline that incorporates statuses such as “waiting on upfit" and “in transit” instead of only the retail-standard “sold/unsold.”

“Commercial teams aren’t just selling trucks, they’re solving business problems,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Now they’ll have a CRM that matches that mission.”

Data Insights That Translate Into Action

This new CRM platform brings together key components and insights that enable a commercial team to focus on the opportunities that matter most. Among them are:

Commercial‑Filtered Leads: System‑aggregated leads from multiple sources are viewed through a commercial lens that eliminates low‑quality retail noise.

Functionality that Drives Fleet Cycling: Sold units added to a customer’s profile, and preferred configurations incorporated via a Fleet Assessment tool proactively initiate replacement conversations.

Commercial-centric Metrics: Tracking revenue by body type, monitoring aged inventory turn rates, and identifying profitable niches to scale commercial business.

Built for the Way Commercial Teams Actually Work

Recognizing that successful commercial salespeople often spend much of their time on lots and at job sites, this new CRM is designed for real-world mobility.

Lot‑Ready & Mobile‑First: Since commercial salespeople aren’t tethered to a desk, their solutions shouldn’t require it. Logging notes and checking inventory while on a job site or starting a quote on the lot is easy.

Zero‑Effort Logging: Syncing with Gmail and Outlook, plus automatic logging of Work Truck Solutions‑powered calls, equates to fostering relationships and capitalizing on opportunities.

“Cultivating commercial customer relationships and building out deals frequently happens away from the dealership, not behind a desk” said Johnson. “We designed and built our CRM for that reality - it goes with you to meet your clients where they are.”

A Clear Break from Retail CRMs

The new CRM platform from Work Truck Solutions directly addresses the gaps that have long frustrated commercial teams. No more limping along with a tool built on single‑buyer, single-car workflows, short retail sales cycles, and desktop‑bound functionality. Designed for the reality of commercial vehicle sales with multi‑deal desking, native upfitter tracking, and mobile‑first field use, it’s the solution commercial vehicle departments have been waiting for.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

