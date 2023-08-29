Xaloy, LLC Investing in New R&D Facility in the Northeast Ohio Region

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xaloy, LLC announced plans to establish a new R&D Center in Austintown to expand production capacity and increase efficiency for polymer processing. With the support of JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, Xaloy will build the R&D Center with the goal of creating new technologies and advancing sustainability.

"Xaloy has been a key enabler of technological and engineering advances in the polymer processing industry for over nine decades. The industry is undergoing rapid change driven by social awareness, environmental responsibility, and government legislation. The Xaloy Innovation Center will allow us to lead the way to a more sustainable future," said Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering Cheryl Sayer. "We believe the Innovation Center will set a new standard in the industry while strengthening Ohio’s position as a pioneer for innovative solutions and advanced manufacturing."

The Innovation Center will have state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for research, product, and process development. The R&D Center will enable Xaloy to continue their rich history of providing innovative solutions to customers to reduce scrap, increase output, promote the reuse and recycling of polymers and utilization of newly engineered resins and bio polymers. Additionally, it will be a hub for developing advanced manufacturing capabilities that reduce energy utilization, material consumption, and carbon footprint. It will also drive collaboration with industry leaders, experts, and polymer research universities to tackle some of the plastics industry's biggest challenges today.

“Xaloy's decision to grow their operations in Austintown reinforces how Ohio’s manufacturing heritage supports future economic development,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio is the heart of opportunity and innovation, and we’re happy that Xaloy is expanding its presence here.”

Xaloy will receive assistance from a JobsOhio R&D Center Grant for the project. The R&D Center Grant Program was created to facilitate new strategic corporate R&D centers in Ohio, with the goal of supporting the development and commercialization of emerging technologies and/or products that align with one or more of JobsOhio’s targeted industries. This is the first R&D Center Grant awarded in the Mahoning Valley.

Xaloy leadership worked with state, regional, and local partners, including JobsOhio, Team NEO, and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to secure this highly competitive project. Public and private organization leaders commented on the impact of this innovative project:

“Xaloy’s new R&D center demonstrates confidence companies worldwide have in Ohio’s workforce to keep their business on the cutting edge,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This facility will explore ways to develop and recycle post-consumer resin that can change the future of the polymer industry with talent from the Mahoning Valley.”

“Ohio is a global leader in the polymer industry, and Xaloy’s new R&D Center will further advance technologies and ideas for the industry’s evolving needs,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This state-of-the-art facility will be another tremendous asset Xaloy brings to the Mahoning Valley, providing new jobs and opportunities for Ohioans who will innovate the development of products that improve manufacturing efficiencies for companies across sector lines.”

"This investment is a major win for the Mahoning Valley. A project of this scope allows cutting-edge technology to be developed in our backyard and ensures that Xaloy's presence in Austintown is firmly planted and competitive for many years to come,” said Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber President & Chief Executive Officer Guy Coviello. "We are grateful for JobsOhio and Team NEO working together to make this a reality. Austintown trustees are also to be commended for fostering a business-friendly environment."

“Innovation is a key economic driver and projects like Xaloy’s new R&D facility are vital to our efforts of building a more vibrant economy,” said Team NEO Chief Executive Officer Bill Koehler. “Xaloy’s decision to expand in the Northeast Ohio Region is a testament to the resources we have – including a talent base in key positions like engineers, machinists and IT specialists and more than 25 higher education institutions – to support smart manufacturing, new product development and advance sustainability efforts.”

About Xaloy, LLC

Founded in 1929, Xaloy LLC is a global leader in high-performance machinery components and equipment for the plastics industry. Xaloy has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities and a global sales and customer support team. Xaloy’s deep technological and engineering expertise has helped improve quality and throughput for plastics processors. Among the company's accomplishments is inventing the first tungsten carbide barrel to withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments. Visit us on the web at www.xaloy.com.

About Team NEO

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio Region. As the designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we align and amplify local economic development efforts in the region’s 18-counties; we conduct research and data analysis to inform local conversations and influence solutions; we market the Northeast Ohio Region; and we work to increase access to jobs, education and training for the region’s 4.3 million people. We do this to build a more vibrant regional economy; one that is more talented, equitable, competitive, innovative, resilient, and prosperous. For more information, visit northeastohioregion.com.