Northeastern Local School District Selects GovDeals to Sell Two School Properties

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northeastern Local School District has partnered with GovDeals to offer two former school properties, Rolling Hills Elementary School and Northridge School, for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate and real property to millions of qualified buyers worldwide.



Both properties are currently listed in an auction preview status. The public is welcome to view all available details on the upcoming sales. The properties will be open for bidding from September 1st through September 29th.

The Rolling Hills Elementary School property, located at 2613 Moorefield Road, contains a 52,428-square-foot school building with 29.39 acres of land. The building was originally constructed in 1974, with additions added in 1997.

The Northridge School property, located at 4445 Ridgewood Road, contains a 75,454-square-foot school building on 29.49 acres of land. This one-story school was originally constructed in 1961.

“These schools have served our citizens well for years and we are hopeful that by selling them at a reasonable start price, potential buyers would be more motivated to purchase,” says Dale Miller treasurer and CFO for Northeastern Local School District. “We’re hopeful that these properties will continue to be of productive use for the community, whether as a school or something else.”

By choosing to resell these properties online, Northeastern Local School District can expose the properties to a wide range of potential buyers, increasing the likelihood of them being sold. Property sold on GovDeals is often repurposed by the winning buyer, helping to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

Northeastern Local School District encourages all seriously interested parties to inspect the properties prior to placing bids. Inspection appointments can be scheduled with the Northeastern Local School District. In order to bid on real estate on GovDeals, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form at GovDeals.com/Register.

About NELSD:

Northeastern Local School District (NELSD) is a public school district located in the northeast portion of Clark County, Ohio. NELSD serves approximately 3,000 students in grades PK-12 at four facilities across the district, Northridge Elementary & Middle School (K-8), Rolling Hills Elementary (PK-5), Kenton Ridge High School (9-12), and the Northeastern Campus (PK-12). For additional information, visit www.nelsd.org.

About GovDeals