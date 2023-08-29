Brandon Hall Group™ Launches Study on Technology and Employee Experience

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on Sept. 7 to explore the role that digital workplace technologies have on employee experience and how HR and IT collaborate on tech decisions that impact employee experience.

“Digital workplace technologies are fundamentally changing how work gets done and how employees interact with each other and the organization. This has implications for employee experience, productivity and, by extension, customer experience,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall Group™.

“These technologies need to be implemented thoughtfully. To do that, HR and IT leaders must collaborate closely on tech initiatives,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “We want to understand how the two functions are working together now and how it is evolving. We also want to know how involved HR organizations are in shaping the generative AI strategy for their companies, which will also have a profound impact on employee experience.”

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/S7ZJ3LG

Topics of exploration include:

The role of digital workplace technologies in improving employee experience and how HR and IT collaborate on decision-making

How data and analytics are leveraged to improve employee experience

How organizations are viewing the potential impact of generative AI on improving employee experience

Respondents will receive gift card incentives, summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group report, How GenAI Will Revolutionize HR.

Qualitative interviews will complement the quantitative research. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to building an elite workforce.

