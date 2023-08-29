Heilind Electronics Presents LEMO’s B Series Circular Push-Pull Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancing its dedication to offering interconnects from leading manufacturers, Heilind Electronics introduces LEMO’s B Series circular push-pull connectors. These connectors combine innovative design with outstanding versatility, tailored for today's diverse connectivity needs.

Highlighting Features of LEMO's B Series Connectors:

Push/Pull Self-Latching System : Innovative secure latching system and durable metal housings combine ease-of-use and durability.

: Innovative secure latching system and durable metal housings combine ease-of-use and durability. Adaptive Configurations : Available in multipole 2 to 64 contacts, 8 sizes, 13 keying options, 9 color coding possibilities, and over 60 shell styles to meet design needs.

: Available in multipole 2 to 64 contacts, 8 sizes, 13 keying options, 9 color coding possibilities, and over 60 shell styles to meet design needs. Exceptional Shielding : Offering 75 dB at 10 MHz and 40 dB at 1 GHz, this series ensures maximum protection against EMI, vital for ensuring clear signals and interference-free operations.

: Offering 75 dB at 10 MHz and 40 dB at 1 GHz, this series ensures maximum protection against EMI, vital for ensuring clear signals and interference-free operations. Diverse Electrical Contact Choices : Whether it’s multipole, fiber optic, 50 to 75 Ohm coaxial, thermocouple, pneumatic, fluidic, or multi-high voltage needs, LEMO has it covered. Plus, choose from termination options like solder, crimp, straight, or 90° printed circuit board mount.

: Whether it’s multipole, fiber optic, 50 to 75 Ohm coaxial, thermocouple, pneumatic, fluidic, or multi-high voltage needs, LEMO has it covered. Plus, choose from termination options like solder, crimp, straight, or 90° printed circuit board mount. Temperature Resilience: Built for extremes, these connectors can function in temperatures ranging from -55°C to +250°C.

To delve deeper into LEMO's B Series circular push-pull connectors or to explore available inventory

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

