Albert Maasland, Former CAB and Saxo Bank UK CEO, joins Virtualware's International Advisory Board



London and Bilbao, Spain, August 30, 2023.- Spanish Virtual Reality company Virtualware (MLVIR.PA) has appointed Albert C. Maasland, former CEO of Crown Agents Bank and former CEO of Saxo Bank UK, to its International Advisory Board, in a decision that will reinforce the company's position as a leader in the immersive technologies industry.



Mr Maasland (1960) brings an extensive and distinguished career within the global banking industry. During his career, he also served as Global Head of Business Development at HSBC Markets, Global Head of Business Development, E-commerce at Standard Chartered Bank, Global Head of Marketing at Deutsche Bank, and Managing Director at Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan). His role in launching the world's first generation of cross-border electronic transaction banking services highlights his capability of driving success within tech industries.



In addition to these roles, London-based Maasland served as CEO of Knight Capital Europe and KCG Europe and as a Board Member of EASDAQ NV, the parent company of Equiduct, a pan-European Regulated Market operated by Borse Berlin.



"We are genuinely thrilled and excited that Albert Maasland has accepted our invitation to join Virtualware's International Advisory Board. With his wide knowledge, expertise in the finance world, passion for all things tech, experience in rapidly scaling business and belief in the VR industry, he will be a source of sound advice - and critical to our success as we grow our VR as a Service model", said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

Albert Maasland's appointment clearly indicates Virtualware's intent to expand its international reach, explore new markets, and foster collaborations within the global markets. His experience and leadership will be beneficial to Virtualware as it embarks on the next phase of global expansion and product diversification.



"Virtualware is an exciting, high growth pioneer in the industry and I look forward to supporting their future growth as a public listed company," said Maasland.



Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has executed over 500 projects in over 33 countries. Its flagship product, VIROO, is a VRaaS platform that has democratized Virtual Reality, making it accessible to companies and institutions of various sizes and sectors worldwide.



With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, McMaster University, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University, and EAN University, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.



The company went public on Euronext Access Paris in April 2023, where its stock currently trades at 8.50 euros a share and a valuation close to 38.60 million euros.



