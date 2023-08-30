Havila Shipping ASA: Second quarter 2023 accounts

Summary

The freight revenues in the second quarter were NOK 43 million higher than the first quarter of this year and NOK 13 million higher than the second quarter last year, despite the fact that one vessel was sold out of the fleet in January this year. The spot market for both anchor handling vessels and platform supply vessels has contributed to the increase in freight revenues in addition to higher revenues from contracts entered into.

Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 98.4 million in Q2 2023, compared with NOK 189.7 million in Q2 2022.

Total operating income was NOK 206.0 million in Q2 2023, compared with NOK 287.3 million in Q2 2022.

The group had as of 30/06/23 17 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.

The fleet utilization in Q2 2023 was 90 %.

Result for 2 quarter 2023

Total operating income amounted to NOK 206.0 million (NOK 287.3 million whereof NOK 96.5 million was gain on sale of fixed assets).

Total operating expenses were NOK 107.5 million (NOK 97.6 million).

Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 98.4 million (NOK 189.7 million).

Depreciation was NOK 35.4 million (NOK 50.4 million).

Net financial items were NOK - 68.0 million (NOK - 102.5 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 0.4 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 89.5 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK - 67.0 million (NOK - 11.2 million).

The profit before tax was NOK - 5.4 million (NOK 33.6 million).

Result for 1st half of 2023

Total operating income amounted to NOK 581.0 million (NOK 435.2 million).

Total operating expenses were NOK 222.8 million (NOK 193.3 million whereof NOK - 19.7 million s reimbursement of costs from the banks for the vessels in lay-up. This reimbursement is divided between NOK 6.9 million on crew expenses, NOK 8.5 million on vessel expenses and NOK 4.3 million on other operating expenses. Ordinary operating expenses amounts to NOK 213.1 million).

The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 358.2 million (NOK 241.9 million).

Depreciation was NOK 73.4 million (NOK 103.2 million).

Net financial items were NOK - 170.3 million (NOK - 118.3 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 0.2 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 84.3 million) and value adjustment of debt NOK - 147.7 million (NOK - 29.8 million).

The profit before tax was NOK 112.9 million (NOK 17.4 million).

Balance and liquidity per 30/06/23

Total current assets amounted to NOK 312.7 million on 30/06/23, whereof bank deposits were NOK 82.2 million (whereof NOK 9.5 million restricted cash related to withholding tax). On 30/06/22, total current assets amounted to NOK 395.3 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 106.6 million (of this NOK 3.4 million restricted cash related to withholding tax).

Net cash flow from operations was per 30/06/23 NOK - 42.9 million (NOK - 39.4 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK 1.9 million (NOK 6.9 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities constituted a net change from financing activities of NOK - 31.6 million (NOK - 39.7 million).

As of 30/06/23, the book value of the fleet is NOK 1,078 million.

Total long-term loan debt recognized in the balance sheet was per 30/06/23 NOK 1,116.8 million, of which interest-bearing debt amounts to NOK 1,012.2 million and non-interest-bearing debt NOK 104.6 million. As of 30/06/23, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,184.2 million, and nominal value of non-interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,744.7 million. All nominal interest-bearing debt is in NOK. Secured debt are classified as long-term debt, except from known instalments which is classified as short-term debt.

Fleet

Havila Shipping ASA operates today 17 vessels,

11 PSV

- Four owned externally

- One owned 50% and not consolidated

2 AHTS

3 Subsea

- One owned externally

- One hired out on bareboat contract

1 RRV (bareboat)

Employees

Havila Shipping ASA had per 30/06/23 359 employees on the company’s vessels and 15 employees in the administration.

