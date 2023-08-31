Brilliant Earth Expands Retail Fleet to Luxury Mall Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of three new showrooms inside luxury malls: Roosevelt Field in New York, King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, and Roseville Galleria in California. The new showrooms will offer a wide assortment of fine jewelry and bridal styles available for same-day purchase, convenient personalization of made-to-order pieces, and one-on-one appointments with jewelry specialists.

“We are thrilled to open three new showrooms in premier mall locations nationwide,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “Expanding on the success of our existing showrooms, we are strategically moving into spaces with higher foot traffic and larger consumer footprints. These new locations will allow us to showcase the brand to more customers, while continuing to meet their expectations for a seamless experience across digital and physical platforms.”

The new indoor mall showrooms are bright and spacious, featuring dedicated appointment areas and welcoming lounges where customers can explore products, including new collections and signature pieces. During appointments, Brilliant Earth’s expert jewelry specialists curate styles, determined by the customer’s pre-selected preferences, providing clients with a highly personalized shopping experience. The new format also encourages walk-in customers to enjoy the high-touch personalized appointment experiences.

Brilliant Earth’s newest engagement ring collection features twelve distinctively designed styles preset with lab grown diamond center stones and will be available on-site for customers looking to make immediate purchases. Customers can also shop on-trend fine jewelry styles, such as Zodiac pendants, nameplate necklaces and bold gemstone rings all available on-site. The in-store experience is supported by Brilliant Earth’s innovative online features, including design-your-own ring, product visualization, and ring-stacking options. Brilliant Earth continues to optimize the customer experience, however they prefer to shop, whether in-person or online.

Furthering the Brand’s commitment to its mission, Brilliant Earth provides customers access to the world’s largest at-scale collection of planet-first carbon capture lab grown diamonds, 100% renewable lab grown diamonds and blockchain enabled natural diamonds. The Company also offers ethically sourced gemstones and recycled precious metals.

The investment Brilliant Earth is making in physical retail brings the Company’s showroom total to 37 locations. For more information or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omni-channel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has more than 30 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f4da383-3a89-43c7-9580-bb6b1f352da8