The International Myeloma Foundation Welcomes Global Leader & Patient Advocate Emma Hatcher as Global VP of Patient Engagement & Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) announced today that global leader and patient advocate Emma Hatcher has been named as the IMF’s Global Vice President of Patient Engagement & Advocacy. This hire is one of many strategic investments IMF has committed to in pursuit of centering the needs and voices of the myeloma community in all its work.



A media snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below.

Prior to joining the IMF, Hatcher worked as the Global Head of Patient Affairs at Grifols—a global healthcare company that provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in over 100 countries.

As the Global Head of Patient Affairs at Grifols, Hatcher established a progressive vision; a new value proposition for rare disease patients; and a new focus on global collaboration to elevate patient insights to improve the patient and caregiver experience.



In that role, Hatcher renewed the company’s approach to patient engagement with a clear focus on partnering with company leadership across Medical Affairs, Global Marketing, Market Access, and R&D to deliver insights that improve the patient experience.

“I am honored to join the IMF and have the opportunity to further their critical mission. Joining the IMF’s dedicated team to partner with the myeloma community feels like the culmination of my career spent working to co-develop positive health outcomes,” said Hatcher about being chosen for the role.

“My time in industry has allowed me to see the impact of healthcare on a global scale firsthand and the immense potential of embedding the patient voice into strategy and decision-making. That experience provided me insights into a wide spectrum of healthcare challenges—from developing innovative treatments and improving existing treatments, to enhancing patient access to medicines.”

For Hatcher, the commitment to elevating patient voice is not only a professional passion but also the result of personal struggle. “I have walked the arduous journey of a rare disease diagnosis with my mother. Through this experience, I have seen the impact that a patient-focused nonprofit has in providing unbiased, clear information; profound support; and a sense of hope and community. The IMF's impact on the myeloma community and its focus on a rare disease is inspiring. I am genuinely moved by the chance to be part of an organization that is singularly focused on improving the lives of those affected by multiple myeloma.”



As an experienced strategy, patient advocacy, and policy professional who has had over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Hatcher hopes to bring her fresh perspective and knowledge to the IMF team by engaging the IMF’s vast myeloma-impacted community in identifying and advocating for healthcare solutions.

“I want to thank the IMF leadership for the opportunity to bring my passion for patient advocacy to this role. Today, I look forward to meeting members of the community—to listen and learn about their experiences and journeys. Tomorrow, I look forward to being an informed, compassionate, and effective advocate for the priorities of the community,” she further expressed.

"At the IMF, our primary focus has always been doing what's best for individuals diagnosed with myeloma. As we accelerate our journey of transformation, in addition to advocating and speaking for the people we serve, we will help the people we serve get heard," said IMF President & CEO and 28-year myeloma survivor Yelak Biru.

“With Emma's appointment as Global VP of Patient Engagement and Policy, the IMF will take steps to enhance our organizational capabilities, platforms, and forums to enable individuals diagnosed with myeloma to actively express their wants and needs. The IMF has a large network of myeloma patients—we are uniquely positioned to create this model.”

“Emma’s leadership, passion, personal experience, and capabilities for engagement will allow us to build a new model of service under one global team. I look forward to working with Emma and advancing our patient engagement and advocacy agenda," said Yelak in closing.

Biography

Hatcher is an experienced strategist and policy leader who brings over 20 years of experience in organizational leadership and patient advocacy. She is a proven leader with extensive international experience within a complex, highly regulated, multi-national environment. Hatcher earned a Master’s degree in Public Health with a Focus in Policy from Brown University and a Bachelor of Sciences from the University of Rhode Island. Emma resides in the Washington D.C. area.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.



ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

Follow the IMF on:

Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org

