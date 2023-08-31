Marketers Rate Campaign Monitor by Marigold Best Email Marketing Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold , a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help brands and organizations acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced Campaign Monitor by Marigold has been named the highest-rated email marketing software platform in the latest Data Quadrant Report by SoftwareReviews.



“We are honored by this recognition, which is particularly meaningful since it was determined by our users,” said David Fox, Marigold’s Chief Customer Officer. “Our mission is to help marketers strengthen customer relationships with every interaction, and to provide an unmatched customer experience every time. With our expertise, services, and best-in-class platform, we have successfully supported over 40,000 companies in achieving growth and brand loyalty with consumers worldwide.”

The report recognized Campaign Monitor by Marigold as the top-ranked email marketing platform, and for Best Vendor Experience and Best Product Features, compared to 21 other vendors evaluated. The company earned high marks for delivering the best usability and intuitiveness, vendor support, and ease of administration and implementation. The report also highlighted Campaign Monitor by Marigold’s award-winning training, ease of customization and data integration, innovation, and breadth of features.

Overall, 97% of the email marketers who reviewed Campaign Monitor for the report said they “love” using the product and highlighted usability as a key strength, with reviewers noting that it is the easiest email marketing software to start using and to use every day. According to users, the user-friendly platform and out-of-the-box offerings enable marketers to be more efficient and build better relationships with their customers.

"Campaign Monitor by Marigold has significantly decreased the amount of labor-intensive work required. Our contacts now receive emails tailored to specific events, occasions and seasons, enabling us to develop highly personalized customer relationships,” said a Campaign Monitor by Marigold customer. “With the help of its drag-and-drop builder, we can easily create tailored emails, distribute marketing campaigns to our target audience, and create effective email campaigns that help us get results."

SoftwareReviews, a division of the Info-Tech Research Group, conducted its annual comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Email Marketing market to create a buyers guide to help prospective purchasers make better decisions. The Data Quadrant Report compiles reviews and experiences from nearly 1,500 email marketers across 130 data points, allowing end users to thoroughly report their experiences using the software, from selection through purchase and service.

View the full SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Report here .

About Marigold

Marigold is a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that are helping over 40,000 brands and organizations worldwide to find their customers, get to know them, and ultimately turn them into superfans. The company offers industry-tailored martech, email and loyalty solutions - Marigold Grow, Marigold Engage, and Marigold Loyalty - that support the entire customer lifecycle and make it easy for brands to create long-term relationships, build loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

