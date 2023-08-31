New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psoriatic Arthritis Market to Register Immense Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris, AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen, MoonLake, Affibody, Amgen, Eli Lilly

DelveInsight’s Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psoriatic arthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the psoriatic arthritis market size was found to be ~USD 9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2021, the total prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis in the 7MM were more than 1.4 million , of which the highest cases were observed in the United States.

, of which the highest cases were observed in the United States. Leading psoriatic arthritis companies such as ACELYRIN Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Affibody AB, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, and others are developing novel psoriatic arthritis drugs that can be available in the psoriatic arthritis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel psoriatic arthritis drugs that can be available in the psoriatic arthritis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for psoriatic arthritis treatment include Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, Bimekizumab, VTX958, Deucravacitinib, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab, and others.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects individuals with psoriasis, a skin disorder characterized by red, scaly patches on the skin’s surface. This condition causes inflammation in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. It is considered a systemic disease because it can also affect other parts of the body beyond the joints. The exact cause of psoriatic arthritis is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors.

Psoriatic arthritis symptoms can vary widely and may include joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, often accompanied by skin symptoms of psoriasis. The joints most commonly affected are those of the fingers and toes, but larger joints like the knees, ankles, and spine can also be involved. Additionally, some individuals may experience fatigue, nail changes, and eye inflammation. A comprehensive medical history, physical examination, and assessment of skin and nail changes are crucial components of psoriatic arthritis diagnosis. Medical imaging, such as X-rays and MRI scans, may reveal characteristic joint changes associated with the condition. Blood tests may be conducted to rule out other forms of arthritis and to check for markers of inflammation.





Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The psoriatic arthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current psoriatic arthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The psoriatic arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Psoriatic Arthritis Prevalent Cases

Total Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Gender-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Age-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Severity-specific Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

In recent years, the landscape of psoriatic arthritis treatment has witnessed remarkable advancements, offering patients a more comprehensive and personalized approach to managing this complex condition. Beyond the traditional arsenal of NSAIDs and DMARDs, the emergence of biological therapies has been a game-changer. Biologics, designed to target specific immune pathways and proteins, have demonstrated remarkable efficacy in controlling both joint inflammation and skin manifestations of psoriatic arthritis. These innovative medications not only alleviate symptoms but also potentially halt disease progression, preventing long-term joint damage and disability.

However, the treatment journey extends beyond pharmaceutical interventions. Multidisciplinary care involving rheumatologists, dermatologists, and physical therapists ensures a holistic approach. Physical therapy and exercise regimens are tailored to individual capabilities, aiming to maintain joint flexibility, muscle strength, and overall function. Moreover, the recognition of the gut-skin axis and the role of diet in inflammatory conditions has prompted research into the impact of certain foods and dietary habits on psoriatic arthritis. This has led to increased awareness of the potential benefits of anti-inflammatory diets rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Furthermore, the advent of digital health tools and wearable devices has empowered patients to actively monitor their condition, track symptoms, and engage in telemedicine consultations. These technological advances not only enhance communication between patients and healthcare providers but also enable early intervention and prompt adjustments to treatment plans, fostering a proactive and patient-centered approach.

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies and Companies

Izokibep: ACELYRIN Inc.

SUNPG18_07: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Risankizumab: AbbVie

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

AIN457: Novartis

Ustekinumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics

The psoriatic arthritis market dynamics reflect a complex interplay of factors that influence its diagnosis, treatment, and overall management. With the growing recognition of PsA as a distinct and potentially debilitating condition, the psoriatic arthritis market has witnessed an increased focus on research and development of innovative therapies. Advancements in diagnostic techniques, including imaging and biomarker-based approaches, have enhanced early detection and monitoring. The evolving treatment landscape is characterized by a range of options, such as disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologics, and targeted therapies, each catering to different patient profiles.

The competitive nature of the psoriatic arthritis market has driven efforts to improve patient outcomes, minimize joint damage, and alleviate symptoms. Moreover, patient-centric initiatives and a greater emphasis on personalized medicine are reshaping the psoriatic arthritis market, fostering a holistic approach to care. As the understanding of PsA deepens and therapeutic options expand, the psoriatic arthritis market dynamics continue to shift, shaping a future where patients can experience improved quality of life and better disease control.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the psoriatic arthritis market. Limited public awareness and a lack of comprehensive screening programs often result in delayed diagnoses, hampering timely intervention. Additionally, the high cost of innovative therapies, including biologics and targeted treatments, poses a significant barrier to accessibility for many patients. Regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical trials further contribute to the time and resources required for new treatments to enter the psoriatic arthritis market.

Moreover, the variability in patient responses to existing therapies underscores the necessity for more personalized approaches, necessitating the development of biomarkers and precision medicine strategies. Overcoming these barriers requires collaborative efforts from healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, and patient advocacy groups to ensure equitable access, accelerate research, and optimize treatment outcomes for individuals battling PsA.

Psoriatic Arthritis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Psoriatic Arthritis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size in 2021 USD 9 Billion Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies ACELYRIN Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, Affibody AB, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, PRA Health Sciences, and others Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, Bimekizumab, VTX958, Deucravacitinib, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab, and others

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriatic Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Psoriatic Arthritis current marketed and emerging therapies Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Key Insights 2. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report Introduction 3. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment and Management 7. Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Psoriatic Arthritis Marketed Drugs 10. Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis 12. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

