Pinnacle Treatment Centers Expands Addiction Treatment Services with the Opening of Canton, Georgia Location

Canton, GA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canton, Georgia– 8/31/2023

Pinnacle Treatment Centers (PTC), a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Canton, Georgia. Pinnacle entered the Peach State when it bought HealthQwest in August of 2020. With a commitment to delivering personalized and evidence-based care, Pinnacle Treatment Centers aims to make a positive impact on individuals struggling with addiction in the local community.

Situated in the beautiful city of Canton, GA, HealthQwest Canton will provide a wide range of services to address the unique needs of each patient. The facility is conveniently located at 230 Riverstone Parkway, Suite C, Canton, GA 30114, easily accessible to residents of Canton and the surrounding areas.

Pinnacle provides underserved communities with affordable, accessible substance abuse treatment and the option of outpatient care. This model of treatment enables patients to take control of their treatment as it affords them the opportunity to continue and maintain employment, as well as school and family commitments while getting the necessary treatment to facilitate their recovery.

“The opioid epidemic has taken a huge toll throughout the state. Treatment is needed now more than ever. Pinnacle is committed to bringing care directly into the community to help solve this crisis,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pinnacle Treatment Centers, who made his personal journey through recovery and is now dedicated to helping others.

HealthQwest Canton will provide general outpatient treatment- including methadone, Suboxone, and Vivitrol – coupled with a range of evidence-based therapies and services tailored to each patient's unique needs. These may include individual and group counseling, medication-assisted treatment, cognitive-behavioral therapy, trauma-informed care, relapse prevention, family therapy, and more.

“HealthQwest Canton offers treatment for anyone looking to escape the cycle of Opioid addiction,” says Nicole Habbe, Regional Director for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Our staff provides a holistic approach, combining Medication-Assisted Treatment, counseling, and an environment that fosters both family and community support. Our Certified Addiction Counselors work together with our medical staff to create a comprehensive, supportive treatment environment for our patients. Our goal is to heal the body and mind, repair relationships with loved ones and the community, and help our patients create a future free from the grip of addiction.”

The clinic will be open Mondays through Fridays from 5:45 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Anyone needing a free confidential assessment can call (470) 863-6370.

To learn more about HealthQwest Canton and the services provided, please visit their website. The facility's dedicated team is available to answer any questions and assist individuals in taking the first step towards recovery.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive substance use treatment services. Locations include 135+ centers in California, Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. A full continuum of quality care includes detoxification for residential and outpatient clients as well as transitional living programs. Pinnacle treats the individual’s physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychological well-being. Each center focuses on patient-centered care and an individualized approach, upholding a high standard of medically assisted treatment and compassionate attention to each patient’s needs. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

