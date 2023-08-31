EV Fuses by Bel Fuse Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, features Bel Fuse’s lineup of Electric Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and energy storage systems.

Offering maximum voltage ratings from 500V DC to 1000V DC and a 10A to 500A current range, Bel offers a versatile product portfolio with Heilind. The fuses are ideally suited for battery packs, battery control modules, junction boxes, auxiliary circuits, and charging stations.

Bel’s various EV and HEV ready fuses include fast-acting square-body fuses, ceramic tube power fuses, auxiliary fuses, and more. The included series are the 0AFG, 0AKH, 0AKK, 0AKL, 0AKN, 0AKR, 0AKS, 0ALA, 0ALE.

These ceramic fuses feature excellent DC performance to protect the vital circuits of essential EV, HEV, and energy storage systems. Design and build with confidence using Bel fuses.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Bel

Bel designs and manufactures a broad array of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits around the world. Bel’s product groups include magnetic solutions, power solutions, and protection and connectivity solutions. These items are used primarily in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation, and broadcasting industries.

