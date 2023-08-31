Bay Club Continues to Deliver on Growth Strategy With Bay Area Country Club Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") proudly announces the first milestone that underscores a continued growth plan along the West Coast–the acquisition of Crow Canyon Country Club ("Crow Canyon").



Crow Canyon's acquisition and subsequent expansion mark a pivotal step forward as Bay Club embarks on a significant trajectory of growth. By year-end, the company's footprint will expand to encompass more than 25 locations, including 11 Campuses, 135,000 members, and a workforce exceeding 4,000 employees.

"Our focus on growth remains resolute as we welcome Crow Canyon into the Bay Club family. This acquisition heralds a series of upcoming additions set to fortify our portfolio over the next 12-18 months,” said Bay Club President and CEO, Matthew Stevens. “Crow Canyon provides a natural extension of our presence along the East Bay 680 corridor, being equidistant to our existing 180,000 square foot clubs in Walnut Creek and Pleasanton, further strengthening our active lifestyle portfolio throughout the Bay Area.”

Pioneering a unique “Campus” model, the Bay Club’s locations are strategically positioned within convenient driving distances from one another. This design allows members to access a diverse array of amenities and offerings spanning across four strategic quadrants: fitness, sports, family, and hospitality.

Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of Mt. Diablo, Crow Canyon exemplifies a family-oriented sports resort for active lifestyle enthusiasts, boasting premier golf, tennis, aquatics, and fitness amenities designed to cater to every skill level. After distilling insights from employees and members, Bay Club plans to continue their investment in the East Bay by embarking on a multi-million-dollar facility expansion of Crow Canyon.

This acquisition serves as an exciting glimpse into what lies ahead for Bay Club members across the West Coast within their thriving network of active lifestyle facilities. “We remain on course to reinvest $150M+ into our existing portfolio, which started in late 2022.”, said Jennifer Steichen, Bay Club’s Chief Operating Officer. “Acquisitions like Crow Canyon are simply incremental to our reinvestment commitment to our core members and clubs.”

For more information about The Bay Club Company and to keep an eye out for more acquisitions that will strengthen existing and new regions in the portfolio, visit www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the active lifestyle space and strives to deliver fitness, sports, family, and hospitality experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

