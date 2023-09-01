Wrap Technologies Unveils Critical Incident Management Virtual Reality Training Scenario for High-Stress Law Enforcement Environments

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a visionary leader in advanced public safety solutions, proudly introduces a groundbreaking addition to its robust catalogue of pre-recorded scenarios for its virtual reality training platform, Wrap Reality. This new scenario focuses on using the Incident Command System, a unified approach to emergency management response. It is designed to prepare law enforcement officers with the skills needed to excel at providing strong and steady leadership during times of crisis, and immediately upon arriving on scene.



Law enforcement professionals often face situations where quick decision-making, effective information absorption, and efficient resource coordination are vital. Wrap’s Incident Management virtual reality training scenario immerses officers in dynamic and high-pressure situations, enabling them to develop critical skills that are essential for managing critical incidents effectively and ensuring public safety.

"We are driven to push the boundaries of law enforcement training by creating virtual reality training scenarios thoughtfully designed to mirror real-world challenges," said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "Our Incident Management is the first of its kind, promoting leadership and empowering officers to confidently navigate high-stress situations by making informed decisions, coordinating resources, and managing chaotic scenes with precision."

A hallmark of Wrap's approach is its responsiveness to customer feedback and real-world events. Wrap constantly innovates its training scenarios to reflect the evolving field of law enforcement. By actively seeking input from officers who use Wrap Reality, the scenarios are designed to meet their challenges and needs by addressing timely and relevant events shaping the public safety landscape.

“Wrap Reality VR has been a game changer with our training. It’s easy to use and navigate, which in turn, increases our training time,” states Deputy Jeff Welch of Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. “The system provides realistic graphics and scenarios. It is more than a use of force system. It is applicable for all aspects of law enforcement operations. My officers absolutely love using Wrap Reality for training.”

Wrap remains dedicated to revolutionizing law enforcement training through immersive virtual reality experiences and believes continuous innovation and responsiveness to real-world needs contribute to more effective law enforcement practices towards safer communities around the world.

For more information about Wrap's Wrap Reality virtual reality training solution, please visit wrap.com/reality.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes. Saving lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes. Building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.



Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

