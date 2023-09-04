BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 28 August 2023 to 1st September 2023

Paris, 4 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from August 28, 2023 to September 1, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,2997 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 59,3004 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,3009 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/08/2023 FR0000131104 375 000 59,3004 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,8161 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 59,8060 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,8048 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 29/08/2023 FR0000131104 244 000 59,8041 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 60,2638 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 132 60,2744 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 014 60,2756 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 30/08/2023 FR0000131104 406 854 60,2752 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 60,1172 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 60,1029 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 60,1222 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/08/2023 FR0000131104 272 000 60,0976 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/09/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,9750 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/09/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 59,9506 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/09/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,9566 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/09/2023 FR0000131104 360 000 59,9474 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2 658 000 59,8865

As of 28 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 10,669,000 shares, equal to 0.9% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 630,890,379 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment