BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 28 August 2023 to 1st September 2023

| Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 4 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from August 28, 2023 to September 1, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/08/2023FR000013110430 00059,2997AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/08/2023FR0000131104140 00059,3004CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/08/2023FR000013110430 00059,3009TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/08/2023FR0000131104375 00059,3004XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/08/2023FR000013110430 00059,8161AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/08/2023FR0000131104140 00059,8060CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/08/2023FR000013110430 00059,8048TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8329/08/2023FR0000131104244 00059,8041XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/08/2023FR000013110430 00060,2638AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/08/2023FR0000131104140 13260,2744CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/08/2023FR000013110430 01460,2756TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8330/08/2023FR0000131104406 85460,2752XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/08/2023FR000013110430 00060,1172AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/08/2023FR0000131104140 00060,1029CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/08/2023FR000013110430 00060,1222TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/08/2023FR0000131104272 00060,0976XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/09/2023FR000013110430 00059,9750AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/09/2023FR0000131104140 00059,9506CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/09/2023FR000013110430 00059,9566TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/09/2023FR0000131104360 00059,9474XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2 658 00059,8865 

As of 28 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 10,669,000 shares, equal to 0.9% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 630,890,379 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


Attachments

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 28 August to 1 September 2023