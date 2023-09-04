BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 28 August 2023 to 1st September 2023

Paris, 4 September 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from August 28, 2023 to September 1, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,2997
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|59,3004
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,3009
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|28/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|375 000
|59,3004
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,8161
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|59,8060
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,8048
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|29/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|244 000
|59,8041
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|60,2638
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 132
|60,2744
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 014
|60,2756
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|30/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|406 854
|60,2752
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|60,1172
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|60,1029
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|60,1222
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|272 000
|60,0976
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,9750
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|59,9506
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,9566
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|360 000
|59,9474
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2 658 000
|59,8865
As of 28 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 10,669,000 shares, equal to 0.9% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 630,890,379 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
