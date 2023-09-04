Food Lion Feeds Donates Truckload of Water to Second Harvest of South Georgia

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Food Lion Feeds is responding to the needs of its neighbors in South Georgia, whom recent power outages have impacted. Providing support to partner food bank Second Harvest of South Georgia, Food Lion Feeds is sending a truckload* of 19 pallets of water. The Food Lion brand bottle water equals more than 40,000 pounds, or nearly 4,000 gallons. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 26 counties with branches in three cities.



“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors and associates count on us every day,” said Angela Wheeler, Community Relations Specialist, Southern Division, Food Lion. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to assist our neighbors in South Georgia by providing cases of water that will help them as they recover from the effects of the hurricane.”

Video 1: An ADUSA Distribution associate supports Food Lion Feeds’ emergency-relief efforts by loading water onto a semi-trailer for delivery to Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta, GA.

Video 2: The semi-trailer is set to deliver 19 pallets of Food Lion water by Tuesday, Sept. 5, to Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta, GA, to support neighbors impacted by the power outages from Hurricane Idalia.

*Editor’s Note The delivery of the truckload of water is supported by the ADUSA Distribution Center in Greenville, SC. The ADUSA Distribution Center, Ahold Delhaize USA’s distribution and transportation company, supports Food Lion. Both Food Lion and ADUSA Distribution and Transportation companies are part of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

