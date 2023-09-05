Red Cat Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations, announces that Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference and provide an update on the recently announced $5.2M in contract awards that will be placed with the U.S. Air Force Security Forces. The conference is being held on September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Presentation Date: September 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 am ET Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/0539beab-5e48-4ab0-bf5f-a89aec2031c1

Mr. Thompson and Dr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. To register for the conference or to request a meeting click here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA:

Dalton Agency

Phone: (615) 515-4891

Email: redcat@daltonagency.com