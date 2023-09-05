Gabelli Funds to Host 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on September 7th.  The conference will draw 16 companies, with a focus on the themes of the strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Preliminary Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Funds
Tony Bancroft
 
8:00 Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
Marc Bell, CEO
 
8:30 Crane (NYSE: CR)
Jay Higgs, President; Richard Maue, Executive VP & CFO; Alex Alcala, Executive VP; Jason Feldman, Treasury & IR
 
9:00 Kaman (NYSE: KAMN)
Ian Walsh, Chairman, President, & CEO; Jamie, Coogan, Senior VP & CFO
 
9:30 Moog (NYSE: MOG.A)
Patrick Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO
 
10:00 FTAI (NASDAQ: FTAI)
Joe Adams, CEO
 
10:30 Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)
Suman Mookerji, Senior VP & CFO
 
11:00 Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD)
Dan Provaznik, Director of IR
 
11:30 Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM)
Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Chris Thome, CFO; Matt Malone, President & CEO, Barber-Nichols
 
12:00 Lunch Break
 
12:15 Avio S.p.A (BIT: AVIO)
Giulio Ranzo, CEO
 
12:45 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT)
Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP, Business Management; Rami Myerson, IR Director
 
1:15 AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR)
Sean Gillen, CFO; Dylan Wollin, VP Strategy
 
1:45 Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC)
Shahram Askarpour, CEO; Mike Linacre, CFO
 
2:15 Mynaric (XE: M0YN)
Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO; Stefan Berndt-von Bulow, CFO
 
2:45 Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ: BAER)
McAndrew Rudisill, CIO & Director
 
3:15 Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE)
Matt Farabaugh, Senior VP & CFO
 
1x1 Meetings Only
 
General Electric (NYSE: GE)
Steve Winoker, VP IR; Blaire Shoor, Executive IR
 

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, September 7, 2023

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

