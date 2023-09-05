Gabelli Funds to Host 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on September 7th. The conference will draw 16 companies, with a focus on the themes of the strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
Preliminary Agenda
|7:50 Gabelli Funds
|Tony Bancroft
|8:00 Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
|Marc Bell, CEO
|8:30 Crane (NYSE: CR)
|Jay Higgs, President; Richard Maue, Executive VP & CFO; Alex Alcala, Executive VP; Jason Feldman, Treasury & IR
|9:00 Kaman (NYSE: KAMN)
|Ian Walsh, Chairman, President, & CEO; Jamie, Coogan, Senior VP & CFO
|9:30 Moog (NYSE: MOG.A)
|Patrick Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO
|10:00 FTAI (NASDAQ: FTAI)
|Joe Adams, CEO
|10:30 Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)
|Suman Mookerji, Senior VP & CFO
|11:00 Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD)
|Dan Provaznik, Director of IR
|11:30 Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM)
|Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Chris Thome, CFO; Matt Malone, President & CEO, Barber-Nichols
|12:00 Lunch Break
|12:15 Avio S.p.A (BIT: AVIO)
|Giulio Ranzo, CEO
|12:45 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP, Business Management; Rami Myerson, IR Director
|1:15 AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR)
|Sean Gillen, CFO; Dylan Wollin, VP Strategy
|1:45 Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC)
|Shahram Askarpour, CEO; Mike Linacre, CFO
|2:15 Mynaric (XE: M0YN)
|Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO; Stefan Berndt-von Bulow, CFO
|2:45 Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ: BAER)
|McAndrew Rudisill, CIO & Director
|3:15 Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE)
|Matt Farabaugh, Senior VP & CFO
|1x1 Meetings Only
|General Electric (NYSE: GE)
|Steve Winoker, VP IR; Blaire Shoor, Executive IR
The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, September 7, 2023
For general inquiries, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083