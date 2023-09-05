Company announcement no. 46 - 23
5 September 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|75,733
|26,938,529
|29 August 2023
|2,285
|368.1
|841,024
|30 August 2023
|2,331
|375.8
|876,057
|31 August 2023
|5,000
|380.7
|1,903,324
|01 September 2023
|3,911
|377.3
|1,475,522
|04 September 2023
|7,333
|373.0
|2,734,849
|Accumulated under the program
|96,593
|34,769,303
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,284,065 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.67% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
