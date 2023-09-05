Wounded Warriors Family Support Forms Charity Partnership with Veterans Help Group

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Department of Veterans Affairs statistics indicate that veterans who hire an advocate to assist with VA disability claims and appeals tend to receive more money. Family support is Wounded Warriors Family Support’s mission, which has led to a charity partnership with Veterans Help Group.



“We receive many calls from veterans who are confused or need some direction when they pursue disability compensation through the VA,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “Veterans Help Group are experts in navigating the VA system.”

There were a whopping 230,000 PACT Act claims filed from July 1 to Aug. 15 and 900,000-plus since August 2022, which has bottlenecked the VA process.

“Veterans Help Group will sponsor short video content for us to share on our social media platforms to answer questions about disability benefits, ratings and important topics, such as the PACT Act,” McCauley said.

Veterans Help Group, based in Clearwater, Florida, has assisted more than 7,000 veterans from all 50 states, who have received over $100 million in benefits.

"The mission of Wounded Warriors Family Support resonates deeply with our team, and we are proud to become partners in serving those who have served," Veterans Help Group Board Member Joe Waring said. "WWFS has touched the lives of many veterans and their families over the past 20 years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be another resource for veterans.”



About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group (www.veteranshelpgroup.com) is a national advocacy business that focuses exclusively on getting veterans and their families the disability benefits they deserve. The group serves across all 50 states and is also actively involved in partnering and supporting nonprofits that empower veterans.

Media Contact:

Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com