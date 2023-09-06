Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 30, 2023.

“The Photronics team performed well in the third quarter, maintaining strong margins in an environment where we experienced a temporary demand slowdown in some of our end markets,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Revenues increased 2% over the prior year quarter and were slightly lower than the record levels in the second quarter of this year. IC declined sequentially as softer mainstream demand more than offset high-end growth in Asia. FPD high-end demand was lower as strong AMOLED sales were offset by lower LTPS and G10.5+.

“Despite lower revenue, we maintained good profit margins and once again drove strong cash flow generation, further strengthening the balance sheet to fund our strategic growth initiatives and navigate the industry downturn. The long-term photomask demand outlook remains positive, driven by several secular drivers that support robust design activity for new devices and ongoing trends to onshore semiconductor production in response to rising geopolitical risks. As the world’s largest merchant photomask manufacturer, we are well positioned to benefit from these ongoing trends.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $224.2 million, up 2% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $31.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $39.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $28.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $32.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023
  • IC revenue was $163.1 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially
  • FPD revenue was $61.1 million, up 4% from the same quarter last year and down 2% sequentially
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $85.9 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $21.1 million
  • Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $448.5 million, with $27.3 million in short-term investments and $26.7 million in debt

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $222 million and $232 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.51 and $0.59 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance, because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
          
Revenue$224,206  $229,306  $219,948  $664,603  $614,283 
          
Cost of goods sold 137,405   140,904   136,085   413,323   400,338 
          
Gross Profit 86,801   88,402   83,863   251,280   213,945 
          
Operating Expenses:         
          
Selling, general and administrative 18,032   17,878   15,960   52,728   48,306 
          
Research and development 3,505   3,479   4,151   10,287   14,297 
          
Total Operating Expenses 21,537   21,357   20,111   63,015   62,603 
          
Other operating loss -   -   (23)  -   (17)
          
Operating Income 65,264   67,045   63,729   188,265   151,325 
          
Non-operating (loss) income, net (911)  13,571   3,641   (1,764)  16,370 
          
Income Before Income Tax Provision 64,353   80,616   67,370   186,501   167,695 
          
Income tax provision 16,098   21,343   18,146   50,023   43,717 
          
Net Income 48,255   59,273   49,224   136,478   123,978 
          
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,296   19,344   17,994   55,604   42,252 
          
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$26,959  $39,929  $31,230  $80,874  $81,726 
          
Earnings per share:         
          
Basic$0.44  $0.65  $0.51  $1.32  $1.35 
          
Diluted$0.44  $0.65  $0.51  $1.31  $1.34 
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
          
Basic 61,233   61,138   60,701   61,089   60,488 
          
Diluted 61,974   61,507   61,299   61,650   61,127 
          


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
     
 July 30, October 31, 
 2023 2022 
     
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$448,479  $319,680 
Short-term investments 27,325   38,820 
Accounts receivable 206,128   198,147 
Inventories 55,379   50,753 
Other current assets 34,900   37,252 
     
Total current assets 772,211   644,652 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 701,459   643,873 
Other assets 29,673   27,305 
     
Total assets$1,503,343  $1,315,830 
     
     
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt$6,589  $10,024 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 184,063   183,773 
     
Total current liabilities 190,652   193,797 
     
Long-term debt 20,121   32,310 
Other liabilities 40,694   27,634 
     
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 961,212   831,527 
Noncontrolling interests 290,664   230,562 
Total equity 1,251,876   1,062,089 
     
Total liabilities and equity$1,503,343  $1,315,830 
     


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
    
 Nine Months Ended
 July 30, July 31,
  2023   2022 
    
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$136,478  $123,978 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 59,523   61,210 
Share-based compensation 5,874   4,623 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (6,319)  6,110 
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 195,556   195,921 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (78,813)  (46,337)
Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (9,837)  - 
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities 22,500   - 
Government incentives 2,033   1,394 
Other (116)  (179)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (64,233)  (45,122)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayments of debt (16,351)  (51,917)
Purchases of treasury stock -   (2,522)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest -   24,995 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,241   5,505 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,292)  (1,463)
    
Net cash used in financing activities (16,402)  (25,402)
    
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 13,813   (21,308)
    
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 128,734   104,089 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409   279,680 
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$451,143  $383,769 
    
    



PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
      
 Three Months ended
 July 30, April 30, July 31,
  2023   2023   2022 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) Income:     
      
GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net$(911) $13,571  $3,641 
FX (gain) loss 4,543   (10,718)  (3,862)
Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net$3,632  $2,853  $(221)
      
      
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Income tax provision:     
      
GAAP Income tax provision$16,098  $21,343  $18,146 
Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss (1,193)  2,823   955 
Non-GAAP Income tax provision$17,291  $18,520  $17,191 
      
      
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests:     
      
GAAP Noncontrolling interests$21,296  $19,344  $17,994 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 1,328   901   527 
      
Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests$19,968  $18,443  $17,467 
      
      
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:     
      
GAAP Net Income$26,959  $39,929  $31,230 
FX (gain) loss 4,543   (10,718)  (3,862)
Estimated tax effects of above (1,193)  2,823   955 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 1,328   901   527 
Non-GAAP Net Income$31,637  $32,935  $28,850 
      
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 61,974   61,507   61,299 
      
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:     
      
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.44  $0.65  $0.51 
Effects of the above adjustments$0.07  $(0.11) $(0.04)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.51  $0.54  $0.47 
      


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
      
      
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow     
 Nine Months ended   
 July 30,    
  2023     
      
      
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities$195,556     
      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (78,813)    
      
Free Cash Flow$116,743     
      
      
      
      
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:     
   As of  
 July 30, October 31, July 31,
  2023   2022   2022 
      
Cash and cash equivalents$448,479  $319,680  $380,833 
      
Current portion of Long-term debt (6,589)  (10,024)  (10,727)
      
Long-term Debt (20,121)  (32,310)  (46,589)
      
Net Cash$421,769  $277,346  $323,517 
      