SMX® Maintains Status as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX® is proud to announce it has retained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN) for the eleventh year in a row. A leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, SMX is deeply committed to their AWS practice and eleven-year relationship.



SMX works closely with the AWS Partner Team to meet rigorous annual requirements confirming expertise and commitment to deliver solutions that help customers achieve mission excellence.

“SMX is excited to be recognized for eleven consecutive years as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner supporting our customers and their missions. This designation represents AWS Partners with deep technical expertise and demonstrates success working with customers at scale. At SMX we strive to solve our customers’ toughest challenges with AWS-powered solutions and outcome driven results utilizing our SMX Elevate℠ digital modernization and software managed services platforms,” said John Sankovich, Executive Leader for SMX Elevate and Managed Solutions.

SMX has invested heavily in their AWS practice with over 250+ AWS certifications, six designations in the AWS Competency program, four validated AWS services, involvement in eight AWS Partner programs and a successful record of accomplishments in both the Public and Private Sectors. With continued success as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, SMX continues to validate their status as a trusted AWS Partner that helps customers assess, transform, migrate, deploy, optimize, and manage their AWS workloads.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

