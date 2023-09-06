Bright Mountain Media, Inc’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Wild Sky Media, Announces Deal With Taboola.Com Ltd. (TBLA) A Global Leader In Powering Recommendations For The Open Web

Taboola Is The Leading Recommendation Engine In The $60+ Billion Open Web Market.



Wild Sky Media Is Utilizing Taboola Newsroom, A Technology Offering That Uses Advanced A.I. And Readership Signals From More Than 500 Million Daily Active Users.

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild Sky Media entered into a deal with Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web.

Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new partnership with Wild Sky Media, the largest portfolio of owned and operated parenting and family sites in the U.S. reaching 10 million unique visitors per month.

Through this deal, digital properties for Wild Sky Media including Cafemom.com, Mom.com, Littlethings.com, and Mamaslatinas.com have incorporated Taboola recommendation widgets below their article pages, providing readers with personalized content, including sponsored options, for a more engaging experience.

Additionally, Wild Sky Media is utilizing Taboola Newsroom , a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users. Newsroom helps Wild Sky Media further understand its audiences, learn about its most engaged articles and conduct A/B testing for headlines. Wild Sky Media has also adopted Taboola News, which integrates content recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network with leading mobile device manufacturers across multiple touchpoints, including Minus One screens, news notifications and browser applications. Lastly, Wild Sky Media has implemented Taboola’s Explore More across its network, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps.

“At Wild Sky Media, we are laser focused on high quality content for our ‘mom’ audience — so it was important to be selective with our content recommendation partner,” said Jonathan Slavin, Chief Revenue Officer of Bright Mountain Media (parent company to Wild Sky Media). “We’re excited to be working with Taboola, whose comprehensive offerings, like Taboola News, Explore More and Newsroom, will keep our readers engaged and open new avenues to grow our business.”

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big-Village Agency, BV Insights, Wild Sky Media, and Bright Mountain LLC. For more Information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

