Big Screen Entertainment Group Unveils Innovative Reg D Offering Propelling $75 Million Film Fund Launch

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) – a thriving production and distribution company in Los Angeles – has launched an offering of its common stock under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.



The initiative will allow accredited investors to invest in the public company and help the Big Screen take the next step towards the launch of a film funding platform which will seek to provide up to $75 million of annual film financing.

Big Screen’s visionary plan involves constructing a pioneering crowdfunding platform designed to curate a portfolio of meticulously handpicked films that will boast both low risk and high ROI potential.

Drawing upon its 18 years of industry prowess and connections within domestic and international film industry and markets, this evolution hopes to propel Big Screen to be a significant participant in the future of film production.

“This is a great leap forward in the evolution of Big Screen Entertainment Group and sets up the potential for tremendous growth,” said the company’s Chief Executive, Kimberley Kates. “We are following an innovative model, that will allow anyone to become a film investor, backing vetted films with high ROI potential and with transparent accounting.”

This offering is exempt from registration under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D which allows companies to raise capital by selling equity to accredited investors only.

Information on the Big Screen offering can be found here: https://offering.bigscreenentgroup.com

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Founded in 2005, our mission at Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG) is to create transformative stories that captivate, entertain, inspire and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide while forging enduring robust financial returns for our investors through innovation and ingenuity.

This is not an offering of securities. Any offering is made pursuant to offering documents. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any federal or state securities commission or any other regulatory authority has recommended or approved of the investment or the accuracy or inaccuracy of any of the information or materials provided. Private equity investments have significant risks. Investments are restricted securities and are subject to restrictions on transfer as described in the offering materials. Investment opportunities discussed are “private placements” of securities that are not publicly traded, are subject to holding period requirements, and are intended for investors who do not need a liquid investment.

This may contain “forward looking statements” which are not guaranteed. All investors should make their own determination of whether or not to make any investment, based on their own independent evaluation and analysis. It is solely your responsibility to comply with the laws and regulations of your country of residence.

