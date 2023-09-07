Big Screen Entertainment Group Presents Today, September 7 at Emerging Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is inviting individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the next Emerging Growth Conference.



Executives of the dynamic media company will be presenting an update on Big Screen’s latest projects at the September 7, 2023, live online event from 2:55 EST.

Existing shareholders and the investment community are to have the opportunity to hear from the Los Angeles based public company’s CEO, Kimberley Kates, COO, Sandro Monetti and President of Development, Catherine Taylor. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com and stay for the live Q&A after the presentation.

This is the first in a series of monthly updates BSEG will be providing to the investment community as it moves through the busiest and most expansive period of its 18-year history.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603285&tp_key=ab3efc5870&sti=bseg

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Founded in 2005, our mission at Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG) is to create transformative stories that captivate, entertain, inspire and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide while forging enduring robust financial returns for our investors through innovation and ingenuity.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb01a3bf-7d30-4564-b63d-cfc6817873be