Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 22 Mortgage-Free Homes to America’s Heroes

New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has delivered mortgage-free homes to 22 of America's Heroes and the families they left behind.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages for:

Eleven first responders who lost their lives to 9/11-related illnesses

Five first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty

Four first responders killed in the line of duty

One catastrophically injured first responder

One catastrophically injured Veteran

“Today we remember the 2,977 lives lost when America was attacked. Tunnel to Towers has vowed to Never Forget the first responders, like my brother, who ran toward burning buildings 22 years ago and gave up their lives to save others. Tunnel to Towers honors the sacrifices made that day and by first responders every day since 9/11. These heroes are willing to face down every danger to keep us safe, from breathing toxic dust at Ground Zero, responding during a global pandemic, and confronting the unknowns that await them every time they answer a call for help,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

New York City Police Department Mounted Unit Officer Francis Gaynor came from a law enforcement family. He attended the police academy in 1995, where he met his future wife and fellow officer, Lori. Officer Gaynor was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma attributed to his service at Ground Zero in the months following the attack on the World Trade Center. He developed a tumor in his bile duct and later received a liver transplant in 2021. In March of 2022, his cancer returned and he spent the following 10 months fighting valiantly every day until he finally succumbed to his illness on January 18th, 2023.

“Having my mortgage paid off allows my family to concentrate on mourning our loss and attempt to get used to our “new normal”. It also helps to know that my children are able to stay in their family home for as long as they like…Even though Frank was called “home”, I feel that he is still able to take care of his family,” said his wife Lori Gaynor.

On June 21, 2022, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Austin Aldridge was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Just two days before he lost his life, Austin and his wife Jessica found out they were expecting. In a private ceremony, Tunnel to Towers welcomed Jessica and her infant daughter into a mortgage-free forever home in South Carolina.

"I am surprised and thankful that a foundation like Tunnel to Towers exists! The generous gift of a home means security and hope for a future with our daughter. We will make new memories while remembering those that willingly fight for our freedom and safety, as Austin did,” said Jessica Aldridge.

To learn more about the 22 families who received mortgage-free homes and the families they left behind, visit T2T.org. Please consider joining us on our mission to provide homes for these heroes and their families by donating $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

