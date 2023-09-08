Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 023 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
31 August 2023Euronext Brussels3 27243.6943.8443.24142 954
 MTF CBOE1 33743.7043.8643.2258 427
 MTF Turquoise33043.6543.6843.3614 405
 MTF Aquis42243.6943.8043.2418 437
1 September 2023Euronext Brussels5 73543.9644.0843.70252 111
 MTF CBOE82143.8543.9843.7036 001
 MTF Turquoise31343.9043.9843.7413 741
 MTF Aquis57443.9443.9843.6825 222
4 September 2023Euronext Brussels9 00643.8444.5643.50394 823
 MTF CBOE3 14643.8444.4843.40137 921
 MTF Turquoise76643.8444.4843.5033 581
 MTF Aquis99843.8444.5643.5443 752
5 September 2023Euronext Brussels8 04043.7043.8043.40351 348
 MTF CBOE3 55043.6743.8043.40155 029
 MTF Turquoise75843.7043.8043.4033 125
 MTF Aquis97543.7143.7643.4642 617
6 September 2023Euronext Brussels3 20243.4443.6443.34139 095
 MTF CBOE1 13043.4543.7043.3449 099
 MTF Turquoise28643.4243.5643.3412 418
 MTF Aquis36243.4643.6643.3615 733
Total 45 02343.7544.5643.221 969 839

On 6 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 813 393 own shares, or 5.03% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

