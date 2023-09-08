Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. .
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 023 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|31 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 272
|43.69
|43.84
|43.24
|142 954
|MTF CBOE
|1 337
|43.70
|43.86
|43.22
|58 427
|MTF Turquoise
|330
|43.65
|43.68
|43.36
|14 405
|MTF Aquis
|422
|43.69
|43.80
|43.24
|18 437
|1 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 735
|43.96
|44.08
|43.70
|252 111
|MTF CBOE
|821
|43.85
|43.98
|43.70
|36 001
|MTF Turquoise
|313
|43.90
|43.98
|43.74
|13 741
|MTF Aquis
|574
|43.94
|43.98
|43.68
|25 222
|4 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 006
|43.84
|44.56
|43.50
|394 823
|MTF CBOE
|3 146
|43.84
|44.48
|43.40
|137 921
|MTF Turquoise
|766
|43.84
|44.48
|43.50
|33 581
|MTF Aquis
|998
|43.84
|44.56
|43.54
|43 752
|5 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 040
|43.70
|43.80
|43.40
|351 348
|MTF CBOE
|3 550
|43.67
|43.80
|43.40
|155 029
|MTF Turquoise
|758
|43.70
|43.80
|43.40
|33 125
|MTF Aquis
|975
|43.71
|43.76
|43.46
|42 617
|6 September 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 202
|43.44
|43.64
|43.34
|139 095
|MTF CBOE
|1 130
|43.45
|43.70
|43.34
|49 099
|MTF Turquoise
|286
|43.42
|43.56
|43.34
|12 418
|MTF Aquis
|362
|43.46
|43.66
|43.36
|15 733
|Total
|45 023
|43.75
|44.56
|43.22
|1 969 839
On 6 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 813 393 own shares, or 5.03% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
