Airless Packaging Market Size to Hit US$ 8.1 Billion, at a CAGR 5.5% by 2030 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Airless Packaging Market size was valued at US$ 5.8 Billion in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Airless packaging is a type of packaging technology that is designed to protect the integrity of various products, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, and food items. Airless packaging technology uses a vacuum-based system to distribute the contents, make sure the minimal air exposure and hence increasing the shelf life of the product.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In December 2021, Qosmedix has expanded its extensive collection of stock airless packaging. New to the lineup is a 1 oz., 30 ml, 50% PCR White Jar with 50% PCR Airless Pumps and Clear Overcaps.

In May 2022, Baralan has launched a new series of glass airless containers called DEA, which stands for Developing the Evolution of Airless. Unlike other airless systems, DEA has no internal plastic container, making it the first airless system in which the filled product is directly in contact with its glass container.

Global airless packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing technological advancement, increasing demand from pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

On the basis of Packaging Type, Bags & Pouches segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that they are durable and stylish bag in bottle airless packaging solution.

On the basis of Material Type, Glass segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand for bag in bottle with high-quality glass casing packaging technology

On the basis of Dispenser Type, Pumps segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as they are easy to use and reduce wastage.

On the basis of End-use, Personal Care segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that airless packaging are widely used in personal care industry to increase the shelf-life of products and prevent containimination of products

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high adoption of airless packaging technology in cosmetic and personal care industry.

Read full market research report, "Airless Packaging Market, by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes, Others), by Material Type (Plastics, Glass, Others), by End-use and by Geography, Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts, 2022-2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Airless Packaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.1 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.8 billion Historical Data for 2017-2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Packaging Type, By Material Type, By Dispenser Type, By End-use



Growth Drivers Rising demand of Airless Packaing for the extended shelf life of products especially in the food & beverages and personal care industries is estimated to augment the market growth of airless packaging.



Companies covered: Aptar Group, Inc., Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A., LUMSON SPA, HCP Packaging, Quadpack Industries, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Fusion Packaging, WestRock, and ABC Packaging Ltd.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Airless Packaging Market:

Growing trend of go green due to rising environmental concerns is expected to foster the market growth. Various manufacturers in the market are adopting airless packaging especially in cosmetic and packaging industry as airless packaging is recyclable and also reduce waste. Hence, growing focus on eco-friendly packaging solution and zero or minimal wastage of products in order to reduce the environmental impact is propelling market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry to augment market growth

In the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, airless packaging is widely used to safeguard the sterility and integrity of products. It is commonly adopted for packaging sensitive medical devices and medications. Increasing investment in pharmaceutical industry is also expected to fuel the airless packaging market growth.

Shifting prefrences towards flexible airless packaging from rigid packaging is expected to uplift market growth

Owing to excellent properties of airless packaging such as extending product shelf life, exceptional barrier properties, convenience at use, softness, and flexibility, various manufacturers in the market are shifting towards flexible airless packaging solution. Moreover, airless packaging solutions are low-cost as compared to rigid packaging. This is another key factor boosting market growth.

Market Restrain:

High cost of packaging machinery to hamper market growth

The initial cost of packaging machinery of airless packaging is comparatively high (approximately US$ 3 billion). This refrain medium size companies to adopt this packaging solution, thus restricting market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Advent of new product in the market due to ongoing technological advancement is expected to provide significant market growth opportunities

Key players in the market are introducing new product with improved properties in order to meet the growing demand is projected to bring bright market opportunities. For instance, in June 2023, Lumson has launched XPaper, paper airless packaging with a multi-layer pouch that protects formulas from contamination. The design allows for the packaging's plastic components to be separated from the paper components to simplify recycling and material recovery once a product is finished.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Airless Packaging Market, By Packaging Type: Bottles & Jars Bags & Pouches Tubes Others

Global Airless Packaging Market, By Material Type: Plastics Glass Others

Global Airless Packaging Market, By Dispenser Type: Pumps Dropper Twist & Click

Global Airless Packaging Market, By End-use: Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Baby Care Home Care Health Care Others

Global Airless Packaging Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





Company Profiles:

Aptar Group Inc.

Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A.

LUMSON SPA

HCP Packaging

Quadpack Industries

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd.

Fusion Packaging

WestRock

ABC Packaging Ltd.



