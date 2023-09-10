CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) (“Discover”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company’s common stock between February 21, 2019 and August 14, 2023, inclusive.

On July 19, 2023, Discover disclosed that it had misclassified some of its credit cards into higher pricing tiers, and that it was discussing the matter with regulators and warned it could face future regulatory actions. Following this news, shares of the company’s stock declined $19.40 per share, or 16% in value, to close on July 20, 2023 at $102.83 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 14, 2023, Discover disclosed that Roger Hochschild was stepping down as President and CEO as well as giving up his position as a member of the company’s board of directors. Following this news, shares of the company’s stock declined an additional $9.69 per share, or 9.5% in value, to close on August 15, 2023 at $92.96 per share, again on unusually heavy trading volume.

Kaskela Law is investigating whether the members of Discover’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.



Long-term Discover investors – including investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock prior to February 21, 2019 – are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/discover-financial-services/

, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in contingent-based securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

