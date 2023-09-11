HydroGraph and EMP Shield to Create Next-Gen EMI Shielding

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCBQ: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a manufacturer of pristine graphene, today announced its collaboration with Kansas-based EMP Shield Inc., a leader in protecting devices from destructive electromagnetic interference. Under this collaboration, the Company and EMP Shield are developing advanced electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding using HydroGraph’s high-purity graphene.



EMI is a common threat to electronics. It is generated by lightning, solar storms and flares, high-power microwave weapons (HPMW) and other electrical sources. All electronic devices are vulnerable, including commercial ones, such as those used in telecommunications and consumer electronics, and those used in industries like medical, defense, automotive, and others. Electronic equipment can be protected from EMI by conductive or absorptive materials and coatings. HydroGraph’s nanoscale graphene, with its impressive conductivity, along with its lightweight and corrosion resistance advantages, make it ideally suited for EMI application. HydroGraph and EMP Shield are working together to develop coatings and insulated barriers to protect electronic devices by blocking unwanted disruptions or transmission of electronic data.

“It is an exciting opportunity to be the first company to utilize graphene-enhanced EMI coatings,” said Tim Carty, EMP Shield’s founder and lead engineer. “This fits well with our product offerings and will benefit the goals of our new $1.9 billion, gallium nitride microchip foundry being built near Burlington, Kansas, expected to be completed by the end of 2026.”

EMP Shield has the support from the State of Kansas to apply for funding via the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to advance U.S. economic and national security as they relate to the technology sector.

“EMI shielding is just one of the many critical uses we are discovering for graphene,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph’s CEO. “EMI interference with your TV or smartphone might be an inconvenience, but interference with a bank account, pacemaker or military facilities would be extremely detrimental. The prospect of HydroGraph’s graphene fortifying the devices that make our world run is truly exciting.”

HydroGraph continues to expand its customer engagements. With this announcement, Hydrograph is now in discussion with 55 customers, 23 NDA/testing agreements, and 20 customers testing the benefits of graphene in their products and applications.

The global graphene market was valued at $90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of $2.5 billion globally by 2028.1 The global EMI shielding market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027 to reach $8.6 billion.2

