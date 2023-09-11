High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size to Hit $477.4 Million, at a CAGR 12.5% by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insight

Burlingame, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market size was valued at $217.2 4 Million in 2022, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. High pressure processing (HPP) equipment makes use of high pressure for extending the shelf life of food products and preserve their nutritional value and quality. This equipment subjects packaged foods for pressuring up to 600 MPa (87,000 psi) without using heat, yet efficiently killing harmful enzymes and microorganisms. HPP is used widely in the food industry for various products such as guacamole, meats, and juices, to provide safer and fresher options to consumers.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In August 2021, JBT-Avure introduced revolutionary novel bulk high-pressure pasteurization technology called the Flexibulk.

In November 2020, Hiperbaric announced the launch of its high pressure technology for the aeronautics and automotive industries. With this launch the company expanded its product portfolio beyond food.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global high pressure processing equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The high pressure processing equipment market is growing rapidly in response to the rise in production of ready-to-cook meat around the world, driving the demand for high pressure processing equipment.

On the basis of Capacity, 100 lit-300 lit Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the lower cost of this category, which makes them affordable for food manufacturers working on small or medium scale.

On the basis of Vessel Arrangement, Horizontal Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the ease of assembling and dismantling, easy installation, and ensured more throughput. Thus, demand for horizontal high pressure processing equipment is high.

On the basis Application, Juice & Beverages Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in adoption of the technology to process packaged beverages across multi-national organizations.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in high rate of production of fruits and vegetables in the region.

Key players operating in the global high pressure processing equipment market include Bau Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd., Hiperbaric S.A., Multivac Group, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd, and Aveure Technologies, Inc.

Read full market research report, "High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, By Capacity, By Application, By Region, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028", published by Coherent Market Insights.

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 217.2 billion Forecast Period: 2021 to 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 - 2028

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market:

Increasing product variants in terms of capacity by HPP system manufacturers is a growing trend in the global market. HPP system manufacturers are focused on growing product variants through increasing the number of intensifiers or increasing the size of vessels. High pressure processing systems manufacturers are channelizing their efforts towards these issues and are involved in development of new automation solutions. This trend is likely to continue in the market supporting growth of the market in the coming future.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for processed food to boost the market growth

The demand for processed food is increasing along with advantages associated with using HPP systems. The awareness among people regarding these factors is on rise. Changing eating habits and lifestyle across global population is leading to drastic rise in demand for ready-to-eat, processed, and packaged food products. In turn, the demand for high pressure processing equipment is increasing, which is further likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Rise in demand for processed juices to propel the market growth

Growing demand for processed juices is increasing rapidly across population around the globe in recent years. There is a high demand for minimally processed, natural, super-premium juices, and clean-label juices all over the world. People are increasingly becoming conscious about their health and lifestyle choices, further driving the demand for processed juices. Due to this, the demand for high pressure processing equipment is increasing. This is anticipated to aid in growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market Restrain:

High cost of equipment to hinder the market growth

High cost equipment is anticipated to hamper growth of the market in the near future. HPP systems offer several advantages, however, the high cost of these equipment is limiting their adoption. High pressure processing systems are complex, as they comprise many components such as pressure actuators, pressure vessels, and safety valves, among others. Due to this, the cost of these equipment is high, which further adversely impacts their adoption, further impacting the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Many governments around the world are involved in promoting adoption of high pressure processing equipment for developing advanced food technologies. Due to this, proactive initiatives are increasing in number for expansion of the use of high pressure processing systems. Major market players in the market are thus witnessing opportunities by offering novel solutions in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, By Capacity (Below 100 Lit

100 lit–300 lit

Above 300 Lit)

Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, By Vessel Arrangement (Horizontal

Vertical)



Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, By Application (Fruits & Vegetables

Juice & Beverages

Meat

Sea food

Others)

Global High Pressure Processing Equipment Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





Company Profiles:

• Hiperbaric S.A.

• Stansted Fluid Power Ltd.

• Aveure Technologies Inc.

• Kobe Steel Ltd

• Multivac Group

• Bau Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd

