Leading Commercial Litigation Partner Susan Shin Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth in New York

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan L. Shin, a highly regarded and nationally recognized complex commercial litigation and trial attorney, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in New York.

Shin’s significant litigation experience aligns squarely with the firm’s strategic focus and crosses several industries, including financial services, private equity, healthcare, retail and consumer products. Her multi-disciplinary practice encompasses a range of complex commercial litigation, including disputes and class actions involving consumer and common law fraud, RICO, and securities claims.

She represents public and private companies and executives and directors in federal and state courts, arbitral proceedings, state and federal regulatory hearings, and internal and government investigations. Shin has tried several cases to verdict in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and served as lead counsel in U.S. and international arbitrations.

“With more than two decades of experience helping corporate clients successfully navigate high stakes, complex litigation across the country and her impressive first-chair trial credentials, Susan is an ideal fit for our litigation practice,” said Alexandra Cunningham, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s litigation team. “Susan brings additional strength to our global litigation team and we are excited to welcome her to the firm.”

Some of Shin’s notable representations before joining the firm include:

• Lead defense trial counsel on behalf of a New York City teaching hospital, in an employment discrimination lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York.

• Lead defense trial counsel to a luxury hospitality company in an arbitration of a breach of contract claim.

• Lead defense trial counsel in a Hague Convention 12-day trial in the Southern District of New York.

• Court-appointed co-lead defense counsel in Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) involving several major big box retailers and 26 putative class action lawsuits over consumer protection.

• Trial counsel defending federal savings bank and mortgage servicer in an RMBS breach of representations and warranties action brought by monoline insurer.

Shin joins Hunton Andrews Kurth from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP, where she was a partner in the complex litigation practice. She was previously a partner and member of the policy committee at Arnold & Porter, LLP.

She has served as a member of the Commercial Division Advisory Council of the Supreme Court of the State of New York since her appointment in 2020. She also holds leadership roles in the Asian American Bar Association of New York, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the New York City Outward Bound Schools’ Board and the New York County Lawyers’ Association Foundation.

Shin earned her law degree from Columbia Law School and her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. She is a former law clerk of the Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, U.S. District Court Judge in the Eastern District of New York. In addition, she speaks Korean and regularly connects with clients and international companies worldwide.

