RaceTrac, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United Announce Partnership

Atlanta, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based RaceTrac announced today a new partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment in a multi-year agreement as the Official Convenience Store of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS. The hometown convenience store brand will contribute to community engagement programming that reaches local schools, youth and families across the state of Georgia. RaceTrac will also have a digital branding presence both inside and outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the upcoming seasons.

“With our deep roots in Georgia and RaceTrac’s focus on community engagement, this opportunity allows us to build and grow a strong relationship with AMBSE through our shared hometown commitment and the brand following of both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United,” says Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac. “Our own research has long indicated our guests share similar civic interests and loyal support for both teams. We are eager to collaborate in meaningful ways to bring the best experiences to our guests and those in our local communities.”

Spectators at Atlanta Falcons games can join in the excitement as early as the 2023-2024 season. When an opposing team misses a field goal during a Falcons home game, fans in attendance can visit any participating Georgia RaceTrac location with their game ticket the next day for a free slice of RaceTrac pizza.

In partnership with AMBSE, the Atlanta-based convenience store company will also reach tens of thousands of students throughout each season as the presenting sponsor of the “Freddie Falcon Dirty Bird” shows at local schools. The high-energy, pep rally-style show guides students through various programming including what it means to “Rise Up,” sharing insightful lessons and recognizing students or teachers for their leadership and efforts in their school or community.

As the Atlanta United season kicks off in early 2024, RaceTrac will continue to partner with various activations and branding both inside and outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In June and July, RaceTrac will serve as the presenting sponsor of the team’s annual youth soccer camps, encouraging continued growth of the game of soccer with thousands of participants and their families.

“We believe our partnership with RaceTrac will generate value and excitement for our fans and guests,” says Debbie Slingerland, senior director, sponsorship sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “It’s also important for us to work with a partner who has a shared passion for giving back to the Atlanta communities and we look forward to a wonderful collaboration with RaceTrac across our portfolio of businesses.”

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel. Learn more at racetrac.com and connect on social via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Atlanta Falcons

For more on the Atlanta Falcons, visit atlantafalcons.com .

About Atlanta United

For more on Atlanta United, visit atlutd.com .

###