Tuman Global Solutions Announces New International Group Life and Long-Term Disability Offerings

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuman Global Solutions, a division of Trawick International, today announced the launch of its International Group Life and Long-Term Disability insurance plans for global mobility-minded businesses with employees outside the United States.



Tuman Global Solutions’ International Group Life and Long-Term Disability plans are highly customizable and available to employers with ten or more international employees. The Group Life insurance plan offers annual renewal policy limits of up to $1,000,000 for each employee, along with coverage for the employee’s spouse and dependent children up to age 26. In addition to providing benefits for employees on assignment outside their home country, life insurance coverage is also available for local nationals.

The Group Long-Term Disability plan is specifically designed to offer coverage for employees facing prolonged periods of disability while working away from their home country. The customizable plan offers the choice of four disability benefits ranging from 50% to 70% of the employee’s monthly salary. Employers can also choose to offer the optional survivor benefit, partial disability, and work incentive, to help ensure their globally mobile employees have financial stability during their most challenging times.

Dan Tuman, Chief Executive Officer, Tuman Global Solutions, commented, “More and more businesses are placing employees on assignment outside their home country, and the fact of the matter is that those employees need insurance solutions designed just for them, with their unique needs taken into consideration. Standard life and disability plans often do not address the unique exposures of employees working abroad.” Tuman continued, “As someone who has been in international insurance for 20+ years, I understand the diverse needs of a global workforce and am thrilled to offer plans that have been created especially for them.”

Brokers interested in providing these plans to their clients should contact Tuman Global Solutions.

About Tuman Global Solutions

Tuman Global Solutions is an international brokerage focused on providing innovative solutions for organizations and individuals working and living outside of their home country. Founded by Dan Tuman and Daryl Trawick, Tuman Global Solutions is a part of the Trawick International family of companies operating worldwide. For more information, visit TumanGlobalSolutions.com.

