Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Expands Internationally With Newest Opening in Ontario, Canada

Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, unveils its 142nd worldwide location in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The debut marks the fifth Aqua-Tots location in Canada and the second in Mississauga. Situated at 5980 McLaughlin Rd Unit 4, in the Heartland Town Centre, Aqua-Tots Heartland is officially open today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots has offered a comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old, and their proven program is used to teach more than five million swim lessons worldwide every year. Aqua-Tots Heartland is now open Monday to Thursday and throughout the weekends. The sprawling 6,000 square foot facility caters to the burgeoning communities of Mississauga, Brampton and Milton, all hotspots for young families.

"We’re passionate about equipping the families of Ontario with life-saving swimming skills,” expressed Lisa Morlock, owner and operator of three Aqua-Tots locations in the Greater Toronto Area. “Aqua-Tots’ curriculum is used all over the world to teach children how to become safe and confident swimmers, and we’re thrilled to offer a safe and enjoyable environment while nurturing a love for the water."

Aqua-Tots Heartland offers a comprehensive array of swim lessons tailored to all ages and stages. Among those are small group lessons with four students in a class, semi-private lessons with two students, and private lessons with one student. Aqua-Tots Heartland also features the Special Needs Aquatic Program, Fast Track, Swim Club and adult lessons. Additionally, they offer complimentary family swims for members and special events for all ages, such as Swim with Santa, to foster community and a love of the water.

For a limited time, families who a refer a friend who enrolls will receive a $25 account credit to be used toward tuition or swimming merchandise. Fall registration is now open online, and those interested can visit aqua-tots.com/heartland to sign up for lessons.

Co-Founder and President of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, Paul Preston, shared his enthusiasm at the continued international growth, "The teams who lead our international schools are the best of the best. We’re incredibly grateful to work alongside them and thankful that Aqua-Tots continues to expand globally. With schools launching all over the world next year, more children will learn life-long skills and more families will experience priceless peace of mind.”

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools boasts an extensive presence in North and Central America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The franchise remains steadfast in its dedication to saving lives worldwide.

For a deeper dive into Aqua-Tots Swim Schools or the newest location in Heartland, visit aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

