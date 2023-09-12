Optimum Bank to Present at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference September 21st

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Bank (OPHC), based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL focused on business and community banking across Florida, today announced that Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board and Elliot Nunez, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 21st, 2023.

DATE: September 21st

TIME: 12:00PM ET

LINK: Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference | Virtual Investor Conferences

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 21 and 22

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Over 58% compound annualized growth rate in both deposits and lending in Q2 2023

Deposit and loan growth in the last six months, despite broader industry concerns

A robust pipeline of future business opportunities

Zero loan defaults in over six years and zero long-dated HTM securities on the books

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in November 2000 by a group of local Broward County businessmen. They decided to reverse the trend of out of state mega-banks and give the area a true community bank. In the spirit of a “true” community bank, the directors provided local investors, both big and small, a chance to own a piece of the new bank.

The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Local banks are becoming rarer across Florida. It’s the belief of the investors, directors and employees that a combination of internet and traditional community banking is the “optimum” way to bank.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Optimum Bank

Seth Denison

Managing Director of Corporate and Investor Relations

305-401-4140

SDenison@Optimumbank.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com