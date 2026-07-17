American Critical Minerals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 23rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Critical Minerals Corp. (“American Critical Minerals” or the “Company”) (CSE:KCLI | OTCQB:APCOF | Frankfurt:2P30) based in Vancouver, BC and focused on its Green River Project in Utah’s highly productive Paradox Basin, today announced that Dean Pekeski, President and CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23rd, 2026.

DATE: July 23rd

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

American Critical Minerals is advancing exploration efforts on its Green River Project in Utah. The Green River Project is situated within Utah’s highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah. It has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns, and labor markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 ppm, bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012). This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of neighboring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to be one of the biggest sources of lithium brines in the United States. (Source: Anson Fastmarkets Presentation– https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf).

The Company has disclosed targets for further exploration at the Green River Project consisting of 500 million to 950 million tonnes of sylvinite (the most important source for the production of potash in North America) grading from 12% to 18% potassium oxide based on elog (eK2O=19% to 29% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl)). Its target for further exploration for Lithium and Bromine is 0.6-1.7 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent grading from 91-152 ppm; and 3.3-9.1 Mt bromine grading from 2,647-4,412 ppm.**

American Critical Minerals is planning to execute its inaugural drill program. One well is planned to test these potash, lithium, and bromine targets. The Company has commenced mobilization of a field crew to the Green River Project to complete drill pad construction. The Company has engaged Harrison Field Services, Inc., for pad construction and SWPPP monitoring. Harrison has been responsible for drill pad construction and reclamation of various drill pads for Anson Resources Limited’s adjacent Green River Lithium Project***. The Company anticipates commencement of drilling operations during August 2026.

The initial drill location at the Green River Project will be at the Duma Point AP-S-02 well which is within Utah State issued Permit 51690 (School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, known as “SITLA” or “Trust Lands Administration”). This drill hole is a high priority target selected adjacent to historic oil and gas well Quintana Fed 1-1* which is:

The location of the highest historical grades within the Green River Project where logs measured eK2O=24.3% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl)) over 5.9 metres**;

Within a flat lying portion of the regional anti-form (see press release dated October 15, 2025);

Selected as a high-priority drill target as part of the Company’s newly issued National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (see news release dated February 5, 2026)**.



The Company has engaged RESPEC Company, LLC (“RESPEC”) to execute the 2026 Drill Programs (see news release dated April 23, 2026). American Critical Minerals has in place all the necessary regulatory requirements including the Notice of Intent (“NOI”), Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (“SWPPP”) and Bonding approval (see News Release dated May 26, 2026).

The Company holds a 100% interest in eleven SITLA mineral and minerals salt leases covering approximately 7,050 acres, 1,094 federal lithium brine claims (BLM Placer Claims) covering 21,150 acres, and 11 federal (BLM) potash prospecting permits covering approximately 25,480 acres. Through these leases, permits and claims the Company has the ability to explore for potash, lithium, and potential by-products across the entire Green River Project (approx. 32,530 acres). The Company is authorized to drill a total of 7 drill holes across the Green River Project.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is America’s largest potash company and only U.S. domestic potash producer and currently produces potash from its nearby Moab Solution Mine, which the Company believes provides strong evidence of stratigraphic continuity within this part of the Paradox Basin (www.intrepidpotash.com). Anson Resources Ltd. has advanced lithium development projects contiguous to the northern boundary of our Green River Project and neighboring to the south. Anson has a large initial resource, robust definitive feasibility study and has recently completed successful piloting operations through its partnership with Koch Technology Solutions, as well as an offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution. The Anson exploration targets encompass the combined Mississippian Leadville Formation and the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation brine-bearing clastic layers, which also underlie American Critical Minerals’ entire project area (www.ansonresources.com).***

In 2022, the U.S. imported approx. 96.5% of its annual potash requirements with domestic producers receiving a higher sales price due to proximity to market (intrepidpotash.com/ August 15, 2024, Investor Presentation). In November 2025, the Department of Interior added potash to its list of Critical Minerals which already includes lithium. Recent market estimates suggest that the global potash market is over US$50 billion annually and growing at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of close to 5%. Annual lithium demand is now estimated to be over 1 million tonnes globally and continuing to grow rapidly.****

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

*Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to historical wells from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical well data disclosed are selective and may not represent true underlying mineralization. Please refer to the report titled “Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report, Green River Potash and Lithium Project, Grand County, USA” dated January 27, 2026, and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

** The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource under NI 43-101. Targets for further exploration for potash, lithium and bromine at the Green River Project are used to provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of a mineral deposit, based on known and additional limited geological evidence. It is an early-stage assessment that will help to guide further exploration, but it is not a mineral resource or mineral reserve and should not be treated as such. The report titled “Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report, Green River Potash and Lithium Project, Grand County, USA” dated January 27, 2026, and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca provides details of the basis on which the targets for further exploration have been determined.

*** American Critical Minerals’ management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to the American Critical Minerals’ properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company’s properties.

**** United States Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2024 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-potash.pdf).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements with respect to the Company’s future plans and potential of its mineral properties; the Offering; use of proceeds from the Offering; and prospective funding of the Company.

Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A.

Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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CONTACTS:

American Critical Minerals Corp.

Dean Pekeski

President, CEO, and Director

dpekeski@acmineralscorp.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com