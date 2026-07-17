Neometals Ltd. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 22nd

PERTH, Australia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neometals Ltd. (ASX: NMT), based in Western Australia, focused on sustainable production of valuable and critical materials essential for a cleaner future, today announced that Chris Reed, Managing Director and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 22nd, 2026.

DATE: July 22nd

TIME: 9.00 am – 9.30 am ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Profit Share Agreement with Mining Contractors for development of Ironclad Gold Deposit at Barrambie;

Commenced drilling of multiple IP anomalies proximal to historic, high-grade Rinaldi copper mine at Barrambie;

Substantial potash and lithium exploration target defined at our 51%-owned Utah Brine Project;

Vanadium Recovery Project in Finland currently in project financing stage, EU-backed EIT Raw Materials minority shareholder, approved for European Investment Bank financing.

About Neometals Ltd.

Neometals; purpose is to deliver stakeholder value by enabling the sustainable production of valuable and critical materials essential for a cleaner future. The Company is advancing a portfolio of high-quality mineral assets and commercializing proprietary lower-cost, sustainable processing technologies.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Neometals Ltd.

Chris Reed

Managing Director/CEO

+61 (0) 89322 1182

info@neometals.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com