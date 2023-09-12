Monroe® Releases New Part Numbers This Quarter, Including New Monroe Quick-Strut® Assemblies, OESpectrum® Shock and Struts, and Conversion Kits

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco’s DRiV business group, has launched 79 new part numbers this quarter, including its new OESpectrum® shock and mount assembly, designed to save installation time. New part numbers also include Monroe Quick-Strut® assemblies and Monroe® conversion kits. In total, the new part numbers represent coverage for more than 27 million vehicles in operation (VIO) in the United States and Canada.



The 23 new part numbers introduced for Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies increase coverage by more than 6.6 million vehicles, expanding domestic vehicle coverage by 54 applications and import coverage by 36 applications. Quick-Struts are fit checked, ride tested, and engineered to restore factory ride height and ride performance. Some of the popular models now part of the new coverage include the 2014-2021 Jeep Cherokee, 2013-2019 Subaru Outback, 2019-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, & 2019-2023 GMC Sierra 1500.

Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts introduced 21 new part numbers covering more than 6.9 million repair opportunities for both import and domestic applications. OESpectrum shocks and struts provide an exceptional level of handling precision and control while filtering out noise, vibration, and harshness. Among the vehicles covered is the 2019-2021 Toyota RAV4, the 2017-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, & 2020-2023 Nissan Sentra.



Three new part numbers are also available for Monroe suspension conversion kits, designed to convert a vehicle’s factory-equipped air suspension to a conventional suspension system. Monroe conversion kits are a cost-effective alternative to replacing the OE system and include everything for a complete worry-free solution. The new part numbers create more than 1 million new repair opportunities for 10 domestic applications including the 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

In addition to the new parts introduced, Monroe also announced expanded carryover coverage with updates to 37 existing part numbers that increase repair opportunities by more than 2.8 million vehicles.

“The engineers at Monroe are constantly developing new solutions to provide technicians with easy-to-install, quality products and continuously expanding coverage to provide our customers with the right part for the vehicle models coming into their bays,” said Adam Richardson, executive director, product management, DRiV. “Our goal remains to make Monroe the only choice when recommending shocks and struts to their customers, all while relying on the durability of our parts.”

Monroe premium products including Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks, struts, and shock and mount assemblies are backed by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and exclusive Feel the Difference™ Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Restrictions apply. To learn more about Monroe ride control products, limited lifetime warranty, and Feel the Difference™ guarantee, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

