Tenneco Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies at Marintec China 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco, a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, is showcasing its latest breakthroughs at Marintec China 2025 from December 2 to 5. Located at booth D2B in Hall N2 (Shanghai New International Expo Centre), Tenneco is presenting a full range of advanced technologies for industrial power and emissions—ranging from large bore engine components and DEVA® maintenance-free bearings to next generation aftertreatment systems. These solutions are designed to deliver higher performance and lower emissions for tomorrow’s vessels.

“The Chinese marine market is experiencing unprecedented growth opportunities, creating tremendous potential for our business expansion in China,” said Sean Li, President of Tenneco Asia Pacific. “We will continue to deepen our collaboration with customers and broaden our product portfolio, accelerating our growth in this important market.”

“The industrial business is a key driver for Tenneco’s global strategic growth. Through leading technologies, we are committed to providing innovative solutions for industrial markets worldwide,” said Michael Bugbee, vice president and general manager of Tenneco’s global Industrial business. “China is a crucial market for the global shipping industry, and we are continuously increasing our local investment. By introducing more advanced and environmentally friendly technologies to China, we empower our customers to achieve growth in the global marketplace.”

At this year’s show, Tenneco is highlighting three major innovations:

Large Bore Powertrain Solutions: More Reliable, Efficient, and Cleaner

DAROS ® and GOETZE ® Piston Rings: Tenneco’s MKP200 2-stroke DAROS ® piston rings feature a full lifetime metal-ceramic coating with self-healing properties, significantly improving scuff resistance and extending service life. For 4-stroke GOETZE® piston rings, our CKS ® ceramic composite coating reduces wear by more than 30%, while the company’s proprietary LKZ ® oil control ring cuts oil consumption by up to 50%, further enhancing efficiency.

and GOETZE Piston Rings: Tenneco’s MKP200 2-stroke DAROS piston rings feature a full lifetime metal-ceramic coating with self-healing properties, significantly improving scuff resistance and extending service life. For 4-stroke GOETZE® piston rings, our CKS ceramic composite coating reduces wear by more than 30%, while the company’s proprietary LKZ oil control ring cuts oil consumption by up to 50%, further enhancing efficiency. Valve Components: Engineered for the extreme temperatures, pressures, and corrosion of marine environments, our precision-nitrided valves paired with high-density powder metallurgy valve seats improve wear resistance by 75%. This enables over 20,000 hours of reliable service and dramatically reduces dry-docking maintenance frequency.

Champion® industrial spark plugs: Custom-designed for marine power systems, Champion® iridium spark plugs offer a lifespan of 10,000 hours and increase ignition energy by 25%. This ensures more complete fuel combustion, boosting vessel fuel efficiency by 3–5% while reducing NOx emissions, balancing performance with environmental goals.





At the show, Tenneco is also showcasing Monosteel® pistons and high-performance seals, comprehensively demonstrating its leading products and technologies in large bore powertrain applications.

DEVA® Self-Lubricating Bearings: Maintenance-Free Solutions for Demanding Marine Environments

A flagship of Tenneco’s industrial portfolio, DEVA® self-lubricating bearings—including deva.glide®, deva.tex®, deva.bm®, and deva.metal®—feature maintenance-free, corrosion-resistant, and high-load advantages. These products are widely adopted in critical marine applications, including propulsion systems, deck machinery and offshore wind platforms.

A highlight of this exhibition is Tenneco’s ultra-large DEVA glide spherical bearings. With a diameter exceeding one meter, this product is custom engineered for offshore and hydraulic projects. It utilizes a highly wear-resistant copper alloy casting, embedded with uniformly arranged, high-performance solid lubricants tailored to operational needs. This design overcomes lubrication and stability challenges in harsh conditions. Compared to conventional bearings, it delivers several times longer service life and reduces operating and maintenance costs by more than 70%, providing robust reliability for large-scale marine equipment.

Advanced Aftertreatment Solutions

Tenneco is also showcasing its comprehensive marine emission solutions, incorporating both SCR and DPF technologies to help vessels meet the world’s strictest standards, including EPA Tier 4 and IMO Tier III regulations. This system leverages more powerful, compact mixer and injection modules that significantly enhance anti-crystallization performance and overall system reliability. The high-performance mixer delivers uniformity above 0.95, ensuring optimal reaction efficiency and emissions control. The advanced injection system integrates a urea pump, controller, filter, multi-nozzle common-rail module and injectors into a highly compact unit, enabling precise urea dosing and efficient atomization. This flexible platform supports easy adaptation for a variety of marine applications, providing ship operators with reliable, compliant solutions for global operations.

Visit Tenneco at booth N2D2B in Hall N2 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre to discuss engineering innovation and create a sustainable future for shipping together with Tenneco’s engineering experts.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACTS:

Jane Yuan

Communication Manager, APAC

Jane.Yuan@tenneco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e472634-0bf9-47b0-a3b5-d50b325d9f2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf76c5f4-cbc7-4a17-b492-ac8d4d03c12a