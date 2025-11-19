Tenneco Advances Growth Strategy with Tenneco India Listing

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco LLC, a leading global supplier of automotive products and technology solutions, today announced the successful public listing of its subsidiary, Tenneco Clean Air India Limited (“Tenneco India”), on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under the ticker “TENNIND”.





The listing marks a significant milestone in Tenneco’s transformation journey and underscores the company’s confidence in India’s expanding role as a global hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable mobility.

“This milestone is about our people – their discipline, ownership, and drive to deliver,” said Jim Voss, Chief Executive Officer, Tenneco LLC. “Team Tenneco India has shown what great execution looks like and how it strengthens our position in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. The listing reinforces our long-term commitment to India and to building a faster, more competitive, and performance-driven Tenneco for the future.”

Tenneco India encompasses the company’s Clean Air, Champion Ignition, Powertrain (Bearings and Sealings), and Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS) businesses in India – representing a significant share of Tenneco’s manufacturing and engineering footprint in the region. Together, these operations serve leading OEMs across India and abroad with highly engineered components that support reduction in emissions and improved fuel economy to address stricter emissions regulations, as well as comfortable rides to address the strong trend of passenger vehicle premiumization.

“This achievement is a testament to our people, our customers, and our shared commitment to excellence,” said Arvind Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, Tenneco India. “The public listing of Tenneco India reflects the maturity of our business, the trusted partner status that we’ve built in the marketplace, and the talent of our teams who continue to drive innovation and performance every day.”

The listing reinforces Tenneco’s long-term strategy to operate with greater agility, enhance transparency, and position its businesses – and its people – for sustained growth. It also aligns with India’s growing importance as a global manufacturing and technology hub, as the company continues to invest in talent, R&D, and export capabilities to serve global customers from India.

