DRiV Expands Walker CARB-Compliant CalCat Coverage Across High-Demand Vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, a global leader in the automotive aftermarket, announced the addition of 118 CARB-compliant Walker® CalCat® catalytic converters, extending coverage to more than 9 million vehicles in operation. The expansion adds coverage across a range of vehicle applications commonly found in CARB-regulated markets.

The new CalCat® converters use an OE-style substrate coating process and advanced washcoat technology designed to provide consistent performance comparable with EPA-compliant converters. These additions offer technicians compliant replacement options built for long-term use.

“These new part numbers expand coverage for customers and support the needs of vehicles requiring CARB-compliant exhaust components,” said Ryan Gernheuser, vice president of Product Management at DRiV.

The expanded line includes both direct-fit and universal converters, covering applications from major vehicle manufacturers. Each converter is engineered to support straightforward installation and reliable operation.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

