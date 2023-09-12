Aggreko Announces Multi-Million Dollar Purchase of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems and Adds Key Roles to Events Team

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced today the purchase of a fleet of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems to pair with its robust temporary power generators during events. With the multi-million dollar investment, Aggreko continues investing in the latest technology to enable the seamless broadcasting of events for the country’s largest television networks. The acquisition of the technology came shortly before Aggreko is set to provide broadcasting power solutions for over a hundred games in one of America’s major professional sports leagues.



“In providing television networks with the UPS and generators together, Aggreko continues to position itself as a one-stop shop for event power,” says Don Gray, Events Sector Manager at Aggreko. “UPS systems are a critical part of our solutions for major events as they make it possible to instantly supply power in the event of grid failure. While we currently provide this solution, Aggreko’s large investment in dedicated UPS systems demonstrates our commitment to the events sector. Our customers can engage with one company for a comprehensively engineered solution to deploy everything they need for temporary event power.”

UPS systems such as those Aggreko acquired contain batteries to briefly replace grid power in the event of an outage while an automatic transfer switch (ATS) switches power delivery from the grid to the generator. The change to generator power is seamless; there is, for example, no interruption to an event’s broadcast if power is switched to the generators. Thanks to their batteries and switches, pairing UPS systems with generators makes it possible for the generators to remain off if grid power is stable. This in turn means that UPS systems save an enormous amount of fuel costs and carbon emissions for the generator operator. In the absence of a UPS, generators must remain running through the entire event, meaning that a generator could be on for hours despite not being used. This could lead to the burning of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, generating up to 20,000 lbs of carbon emissions throughout an event. As events customers such as broadcasters increasingly adopt net zero goals, the carbon emissions reduced due to a UPS makes the device a critical part of a temporary power solution.

The addition of the UPS system to Aggreko’s events sector comes as the company prepares to continue a long-standing contract with one of America’s four major professional sports leagues. While the company has provided generators for games of one of the most popular sports in the country for several years, this season’s contract includes supplying generators for the most games ever at over one hundred. The newly acquired UPS systems will save the customer fuel costs and cut down on emissions, all while ensuring a steady supply of power.

The UPS purchase also comes on the heels of Aggreko making several key hires on the events team. The positions filled include several program managers, account managers, and sales specialists. The growth of the events team equips Aggreko with a well-rounded and experienced crew of dozens of people passionate about ensuring the successful staging of customer events.

To learn more about Aggreko’s events sector, read case studies from real-world applications, or contact a representative from the events team, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/sectors/events.

