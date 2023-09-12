AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2023

Milwaukee, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August YTD - August Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Aug 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 12,864 13,834 -7.0 112,468 127,214 -11.6 98,591 40 < 100 HP 5,608 5,861 -4.3 40,367 43,716 -7.7 39,036 100+ HP 2,133 1,984 7.5 16,930 15,731 7.6 10,927 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,605 21,679 -5.0 169,765 186,661 -9.1 148,554 4WD Farm Tractors 312 257 21.4 2,536 1,891 34.1 604 Total Farm Tractors 20,917 21,936 -4.6 172,301 188,552 -8.6 149,158 Self-Prop Combines 771 790 -2.4 4,799 3,642 31.8 1,662

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers