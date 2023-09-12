Freddie Mac Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published the company’s first Sustainability Report, which provides details about the company’s 2022 sustainability strategy, activities and performance. The report also includes the company’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Metrics for the years 2020-2022, as well as a Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index.



“Today’s Sustainability Report highlights Freddie Mac’s 2022 progress across a number of aspects of our sustainability strategy,” said Carol Khalil, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability. “This includes our work to provide affordable, equitable and sustainable access to housing, financing for energy and water improvements, issuance of green bonds and many other initiatives. The report also describes our concerted efforts to better manage risks, particularly climate-related risks.”

The full report is available at FreddieMac.com/.

