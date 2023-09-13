OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 11 September 2023 in the Company’s shares of £0.01 each (Shares), which include the vesting, exercise and sale of Shares that had been granted pursuant to a Recruitment Award made under the Company’s 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP).
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|Victoria Hyde
- Reason for the notification
- Position/status
Deputy Chief Financial Officer
- Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity
OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code
213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
- Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Shares”)
GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
- Vesting of 1,361 Shares under the Recruitment Award
- Sale of 675 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Prices
|Volumes
|
|
|
|
d. Aggregated:
-Aggregate volume
- 1,361
- 675
-Aggregated price
- Consideration Price: Nil
- Total Sale Price: £2,170.65
e. Date of transaction
11 September 2023
f. Place of transaction
(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Investor relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.