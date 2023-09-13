ARA Transportation Experts Host Risk Management Course

Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce it is the provider for the National Highway Institute (NHI) course on risk management (NHI-310065), instructed by ARA transportation experts.

Managing transportation networks – including agency management, program development, and project delivery – is extremely complex and fraught with uncertainty. Any agency can use risk management as the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) does: to focus limited resources; strengthen its ability to prioritize; and improve communication and foster transparent leadership.

In this two-day, instructor-led class, participants will be exposed to the principles, tools, and techniques used to identify, prioritize, respond to, and monitor risk. You will learn to apply these risk management tools and techniques at any level of an organization (enterprise, program, project, or activity).

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to:

Recognize the connection between effective risk management and achieving organizational objectives

Follow the steps of the risk management process to identify and develop risk strategies

Apply the risk management process to one's own level of decision-making within an organization.

Click here or contact Dan D’Angelo at ddangelo@ara.com for more information on the course.

Instructors

Daniel D’Angelo, P.E., PMP, PMI-RMP, NAC joined ARA’s Transportation Infrastructure Division (TID) after a 33-year career with the New York State Department of Transportation. During his career, D’Angelo has delivered all types of projects, including bridge replacements, bridge rehabilitations, reconstruction, safety improvements, rehabilitation, element specific, and transit. He has experience in design-bid-build and alternative contracting methods, including the design-build project delivery method. He has created agency project delivery risk management process manual and has served as risk manager on several programs and projects. D’Angelo is well versed in risk management processes and practices and has experience in adult education.

Jerry DiMaggio, P.E., D.GE, F.ASCE, ARA Principal Engineer and NHI-certified Master Trainer, has more than 40 years of experience in civil and transportation engineering and construction. He is internationally recognized for his contributions in design, construction, forensic assessment, resolution of disputes, and innovation deployment. As a principal engineer at ARA, DiMaggio serves as project manager and technical expert on a diverse suite of projects. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering. DiMaggio has been an adjunct faculty member at several prominent universities and a keynote speaker at numerous national and international events. DiMaggio has authored numerous papers and edited three civil engineering books, and has received career awards from ASCE, PDCA, ADSC, and TRB.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment