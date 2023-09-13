Leading HVAC & Plumbing Company Giving Back to Local Make-A-Wish Chapters

Richardson, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Tune Up Day on September 25th, Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC (“Service Experts”) has launched a September campaign that gives back to the global non-profit, Make-A-Wish®. For every tune-up any Service Experts center performs in the month of September, they will be making a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish® of up to $20,000 to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This campaign is a continuation of a successful 7 year partnership between Service Experts and Make-A-Wish®. Through efforts similar to this September campaign, Service Experts has raised more than $1,000,000 for Make-A-Wish® and helped grant over 100 wishes. Service Experts CEO, Rob Comstock says the company “takes great pride in serving our communities. And as a long-time Make-A-Wish supporter, we’ve seen first-hand how wishes can bring hope to children with critical illnesses. That’s why we’ll continue to support Make-A-Wish in their mission and hope that you’ll join us.”

Every 20 minutes, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness. A wish experience can be a game-changer for these children, impacting not only the wish kids, but also their families, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible, giving kids the strength to fight against—and even overcome—a critical illness. A wish unites neighbors, friends and entire communities in life-changing experiences. When a wish comes true, it creates strength, hope and transformation for everyone involved.

"Make-A-Wish relies solely on the generosity of individuals and organizations, like Service Experts, to close the gap in the number of children waiting for their wishes to be granted," said Leslie Motter, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "For the past seven years, Service Experts has ensured that when children are dealing with unplanned hospital stays and uncomfortable treatments, they can count on a wish to help them replace anxiety with hope and reclaim a piece of their childhood."

About Service Experts

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 states in the U.S.. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America’s largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.